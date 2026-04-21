2027: APC Fixes Presidential Primary for May 15, 16, Governorship May 25

• Pegs forms at N100m, N50m, respectively

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the official dates for its presidential primary, outlining the full schedule for May 15 and 16, while slating its governor-ship primaries for May 25, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The ruling party also announced that the sale of forms for elective offices would commence on April 25, with presidential nomination forms pegged at N100 mil-lion and N50 million fixed for the governorship forms.

National Organising Secretary of APC, Sulaiman Argungu, in a notice issued yesterday, said the expression of interest form for the presidential election was N30 million, while the nomination form was N70 million.

Argungu stated that Expression of Interest form for governorship was N10 million, while the nomination form was N40 million.

He said Expression of Interest form for senatorial elections was N3 million, while the nomination form was N17 million.

For the House of Representatives, Argungu said Expression of Interest form was N1 million, while the nomination form was N9 million.

He said Expression of Interest form for House of Assembly was N1 million, while the nomination form was N5 million.

Argungu said the sale of forms would commence on April 25 and end May 2, 2026, with May 4 being the last day for the submission of completed forms.

The party added that the screening of aspirants would take place between May 6 and 8, while publication of screening results was scheduled for May 9.

Argungu added that the primary election for House of Representatives seats would hold on May 18 and that for Senate would be held on May 20, 2026.

The ruling party stated that its House of Assembly primary was scheduled to hold on May 23.

APC assured members, stakeholders, and Nigerians, generally, of its commitment to conducting a credible and transparent primary election.