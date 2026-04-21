APC Holds Presidential Primary May 15 -16, Governorship May 25

•Pegs presidential form at N100m, Governorship N50m

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that the presidential primary of the party would be held between May 15 and 16, 2026 to elect the candidate of the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The ruling party also revealed that the sale of forms for elective offices would commence on April 25, with presidential forms pegged at N100 million.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Sulaiman Argungu in a notice issued Monday said the Expression of Interest for the presidential form is N30 million, while the Nomination form is N70 million.

He added that the Expression of Interest for the governorship form is N10 million, while Nomination form is N40 million.

Argungu added that the Expression of Interest for Senate is N3 million, while Nomination form is N17 million.

He stressed that the Expression of Interest for the House of Representatives is N1 million, while the Nomination form is N9 million.

He noted that the Expression of Interest for the House of Assembly is N1 million, while the Nomination form is N5 million.

Argungu said the sale of forms would commence on April 25 and end on May 2, 2026, while the last day for the submission of completed forms is May 4.

The party added that screening of aspirants would take place between May 6th and 8th, while publication of screening results is scheduled for May 9th

Argungu said presidential primary election is scheduled to hold between Friday 15th and Saturday 16th May, while the House of Representatives would hold on May 18th and the Senate would be held on May 20, 2026.

The ruling party revealed that the Governorship primary would be held on May 25th, while the State House of Assembly is scheduled to hold on May 23.

The ruling party reassured members, stakeholders, and Nigerians of its commitment to conducting a credible and transparent primary election that would further strengthen the Party’s internal democracy and consolidate its progressive ideals.