  • Monday, 20th April, 2026

HP Unveils Workplace Device for AI Capabilities

Nigeria | 28 seconds ago

Olawale Ajimotokan

The HP Imagine 2026 has announced HP IQ a workplace intelligence layer that can coordinate experiences across HP devices through local, on-device AI capabilities and proximity-based connectivity.

The new device is designed to enable intelligent workflows that reduce digital friction, helping employees to stay productive and teams to collaborate.

The company outlined its vision for a connected ecosystem of intelligent devices, designed to make work more seamless across devices, spaces, and experiences.

The President HP Technology & Innovation Organization, Tuan Tran, said HP’s vision for the future of work is a connected, intelligent ecosystem that helps work flow across devices, spaces, and the moments in between.

“HP IQ is how we connect those experiences, reducing digital friction for employees while fitting into the environments IT already manages, so organizations can bring these experiences to life with confidence,” Tran said.

According to the HP 2025 Work Relationship Index, access to the right tools and technology is a key enabler of the employee experience – in fact, the more frequently knowledge workers use AI, the better their relationship with work becomes.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.