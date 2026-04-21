HP Unveils Workplace Device for AI Capabilities

Olawale Ajimotokan

The HP Imagine 2026 has announced HP IQ a workplace intelligence layer that can coordinate experiences across HP devices through local, on-device AI capabilities and proximity-based connectivity.

The new device is designed to enable intelligent workflows that reduce digital friction, helping employees to stay productive and teams to collaborate.

The company outlined its vision for a connected ecosystem of intelligent devices, designed to make work more seamless across devices, spaces, and experiences.

The President HP Technology & Innovation Organization, Tuan Tran, said HP’s vision for the future of work is a connected, intelligent ecosystem that helps work flow across devices, spaces, and the moments in between.

“HP IQ is how we connect those experiences, reducing digital friction for employees while fitting into the environments IT already manages, so organizations can bring these experiences to life with confidence,” Tran said.

According to the HP 2025 Work Relationship Index, access to the right tools and technology is a key enabler of the employee experience – in fact, the more frequently knowledge workers use AI, the better their relationship with work becomes.