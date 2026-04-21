Falcon to Scale Up Investments in Gas Infrastructure Expansion

Peter Uzoho

The new Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Corporation Limited, Mrs Audrey Joe-Ezigbo has unveiled a strategic growth agenda to scale the company’s role in Nigeria’s gas economy and position it for leadership in Africa’s energy transition.

Joe-Ezigbo said Falcon will accelerate investments across the gas value chain, focusing on expanding infrastructure, strengthening partnerships, and delivering efficient, scalable energy solutions to industrial and commercial customers.

Her agenda comes at a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s energy sector, as the country intensifies efforts to deepen domestic gas utilisation, reduce reliance on more carbon-intensive fuels, and close critical infrastructure gaps that continue to constrain industrial growth and energy access.

“Falcon has, for over 31 years, stood as a testament to resilience, excellence, and a deep commitment to Nigeria’s energy development. My focus is to build on this monumental legacy while accelerating our growth and expanding our impact across the energy value chain,” she said.

She noted that Nigeria’s economic growth ambitions remain closely tied to the availability of reliable and affordable energy, adding that bridging infrastructure deficits will be critical to unlocking productivity across key sectors.

“The opportunity before us is clear. Nigeria requires more connected infrastructure, more efficient energy delivery systems, and stronger private sector participation. Falcon is positioned to play a leading role in addressing these gaps by investing in infrastructure that powers industries, supports businesses, and drives inclusive economic growth,” Joe-Ezigbo stated.

Under her leadership, the company also wants to deepen its focus on cleaner energy solutions, leveraging natural gas as a transition fuel while exploring innovative approaches that improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.