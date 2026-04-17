  • Friday, 17th April, 2026

Abiodun, Osoba Presents Sen Adeola, Ogun APC Consensus Guber Candidate, to Tinubu

Nigeria | 32 seconds ago

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba on Friday presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus governorship candidate for Ogun State, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The presentation is seen as a significant political development, coming days after the major APC stakeholders in the state adopted Adeola as the party’s candidate.
The presentation is believed to be part of ongoing consultations within the ruling party as preparations intensify for the next electoral cycle in the state.
The APC leadership in Ogun State has continued to rally support behind Senator Adeola’s candidacy, with party stakeholders expressing confidence in his chances at the polls.

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