Breaking: Ex-Minister Adelabu’s Sister Abducted With Her 2 Sons in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday kidnapped a middle-aged woman, identified as the younger sister of the immediate past Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, and her twin children in the Elewura area of Challenge, Ibadan, in another wave of abduction in Oyo State.

A media aide to Adelabu, Femi Awogboro, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the younger sister, Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, alongside her twin sons, Peter and Paul, were abducted by armed gunmen at about 7:30 a.m. while on her way to drop her children at school in Ibadan.

The statement read, “The abductors also forcefully took away her 12-year-old twin sons who were with her at the time of the incident.

“Immediately the incident was reported, all relevant security and law enforcement agencies were duly contacted. We are pleased to confirm that security operatives have swung into action and preliminary investigations have commenced in earnest. Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the apprehension of those responsible for this heinous crime.

“Chief Adebayo Adelabu and the entire family are deeply distressed by this tragic development but remain hopeful and confident in the capacity of the security agencies to secure the safe release of Mrs. John-Paul and her children.

“The family respectfully appeals to members of the public to remain calm, avoid speculation, and refrain from circulating unverified information that may jeopardize ongoing security operations. We also solicit prayers and support from well-meaning Nigerians during this difficult period.”

The incident occurred barely 20 days after 47 students and teachers were kidnapped in Ahoro Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Police authorities in the state were yet to issue an official statement on the abduction as of press time.