GOC 8 Division Visits Kebbe Over Fresh Lakurawa Attacks, Rallies Border Communities

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Bemgha Paul Koughna, has paid an operational assessment visit to the Forward Operating Base in Kebbe and adjoining communities in Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State amid heightened security concerns.

The visit was prompted by recent reports of a renewed attack on Ungushi community by suspected members of the Lakurawa terrorist group. The incident has raised fresh fears of infiltration along the vulnerable Sokoto-Kebbi border.

In a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the Army said the GOC’s tour was part of a decisive move to recalibrate the security architecture in the area and forestall further terrorist activity.

During the operational tour, Major General Koughna engaged directly with traditional rulers, community leaders and residents to listen to their grievances and obtain first-hand information on the security situation in the border communities.

The GOC used the opportunity to reassure residents that troops remained fully deployed across vulnerable areas and were on high alert to respond to any threat. He stressed that the Army was operationally focused on protecting lives and property in the region.

Addressing the gathering, the GOC emphasized the Nigerian Army’s unwavering determination to confront emerging threats head-on and ensure that terrorist elements find no safe haven within Sokoto, Kebbi and adjoining states.

He noted that the renewed activities of the Lakurawa group in Kebbe underscored the need for continuous vigilance, rapid response and stronger synergy between the military and host communities to degrade the terrorists’ capacity.

To sustain the gains recorded so far, Major General Koughna urged residents to remain calm and go about their lawful daily activities without fear, adding that security forces were firmly on ground to guarantee safety.

He further appealed to community members to strengthen cooperation with troops by promptly providing credible and actionable intelligence on suspicious movements and individuals within their localities.

The GOC reiterated that community support remains a critical component in the fight against terrorism, noting that timely information from residents would help troops to detect, disrupt and dismantle terrorist networks before they could launch attacks.

Lieutenant Colonel Osoba said the visit reaffirmed 8 Division’s commitment under Operation FANSAN YAMMA to secure border communities and deny criminal elements freedom of action across the North-West theatre of operations.