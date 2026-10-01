40,000 Abia Farmers Adopt PDP Candidate, Anosike, as Guber Candidate

Boniface Okoro, Umuahia

Over 40,000 farmers under the aegis of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Abia State chapter, have endorsed and adopted the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Kelechi Anosike, as their sole candidate for the February 6, 2027 governorship election in the state.

The adoption was announced by the State Chairman of Abia AFAN, Mike Obinna Okezie, who led members of the state executive to visit Dr. Anosike at his campaign office, Aba Road, Umuahia.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Okezie said AFAN decided to identify with Anosike because of his welfarist programmes and clear agenda for agriculture, describing him as “not a run-of-the-mill politician.”

According to him, farmers have laboured for years without recognition and see in Anosike’s blueprint a revolutionary appeal for food security, reminiscent of the agricultural exploits of late Dr. M.I. Okpara as Premier of Eastern Region and Dr. J.O. Okezie as Federal Commissioner for Agriculture.

In a resolution read at the meeting, AFAN said after extensive deliberations on food security, rural development and farmers’ welfare, it resolved to adopt Anosike because his agenda directly addresses their challenges, citing Operation Feed Abia (OFA), restoration of agricultural extension services, farm mechanisation, farm grants and support, revitalisation of farm settlements and rural development.

The association resolved to mobilise its members across the 17 LGAs to participate peacefully in the electoral process, promote Anosike’s agricultural policies in rural communities, and engage constructively with his campaign on agri-value chain development.

Responding, Chairman of the Abia PDP Campaign Council, Ambassador Empire Kanu, said farmers made the right choice, assuring that Anosike, whom he described as well-educated, grounded and from the Okpara pedigree, will replicate the M.I. Okpara’s agricultural blueprint and introduce modern equipment like the Apache farm machinery from Argentina.

State Chairman of PDP and deputy governorship candidate, Elder Amah Abraham, said the party treats farmers as strategic partners who must be part of policy formulation, not just election tools and pledged that the next PDP government will nominate a farmer as Commissioner for Agriculture.

Also, the Director General of Abia PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Chief Obinna Nwachukwu, requested the creation of a Directorate of Farmers in the campaign council to be headed and populated by AFAN members.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Anosike approved the creation of the Directorate of Farmers in the Campaign Council.

“And like DG said, that request has been granted. There will be a directorate for the farmers. So in our campaign council, which is being constituted, so they give us the name of local government coordinators, we incorporate them into what we’re doing and the membership spans down all the 184 wards, all the polling units,” he said.

Assuring the farmers of a pride of place in his administration the Welfarist candidate said: “Like the state chairman said, the farmers will be an integral part of the next government. It will be a partnership between the state government and Abia farmers. They’ll have a pride of place.”

He said his government will pursue Operation Feed Abia to ensure no Abian goes to bed hungry, bring back extension workers to teach best agronomic practices and stop over-chemicalisation that blocks export, and empower LGAs to provide tractors for free bush clearing and land preparation for farmers.

Anosike added that his administration will provide farm grants, promote packaging and standardisation for export, revitalise farm settlements with modern facilities to attract youths into fishery, piggery, poultry and ranching, and open rural roads through a Rural Development Agency, noting that agriculture will be the central focus for jobs and wealth creation.

The PDP hopeful said he was elated that Abians are listening to issue-based campaigns, stressing that 2027 will be a referendum of ideas, not insults.