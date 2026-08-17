APM Sweeps Bauchi LG Poll, Wins All 20 Chairmanship, 319 Councillorship Seats

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has won all the 20 chairmanship seats contested in Monday’s Bauchi State local government elections.

The Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) declared the results on Monday night.

Announcing the results, the chairperson of BASIEC, Hon. Hajiya Jummai S. Abubakar declared the candidates of the APM winners of the chairmanship elections in the 20 local government areas.

“Following the conclusion of voting, counting, collation and verification, I, Hon. Hajiya Jummai S. Abubakar (Gimbiyar Dass), Chairperson of BASIEC, hereby declared that all 20 APM candidates emerged victorious as Chairmen of the respective Local Government Areas.”

According to the commission, Bappah Aliyu Mohammed won Alkaleri LGA with 107,482 votes; Umar Mohammed Aliyu won Bauchi LGA with 125,170 votes; while Zakka Luka Magaji emerged winner in Bogoro LGA with 25,282 votes.

In Dambam LGA, Iliya Isah polled 19,730 votes; Ya’u Samaila Sade won Darazo with 67,276 votes; and Mohammed Abubakar Jibo emerged victorious in Dass local government Chairman with 35,264 votes.

Other winners include Ali Babayo in Gamawa LGA with 54,423 votes; Mohammed Idris M in Ganjuwa LGA with 24,150 votes; Mustapha Alhaji Musa in Giade with 33,864 votes; Dankawuwa Ya’u in Itas/Gadau with 24,989 votes; and Inuwa Abdullahi in Jama’are with 36,766 votes.

The commission also declared Yusuf Babayo Zaki winner in Katagum with 65,626 votes; Garba Musa in Kirfi with 24,787 votes; Salisu Hussaini in Misau with 34,378 votes; and Yahuza Adamu Haruna in Ningi with 29,387 votes.

In Shira LGA, former majority leader of Bauchi state House Assembly, Saleh Hodi Jibir polled 37,135 votes; Sama’ila Wakili Lere won Tafawa Balewa with 46,625 votes; Abubakar Ibrahim Dembo emerged winner in Toro with 109,999 votes; Habibu Idris Usman won Warji with 43,066 votes; while Mas’ud Aliyu secured victory in Zaki with 19,984 votes.

On the councillorship elections, BASIEC said the APM won 319 out of 323 ward seats contested across the state.

The remaining four seats were shared among four political parties.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) won Dandango Ward in Bauchi LGA; the National Rescue Movement (NRM) won Darazo South Ward in Darazo LGA; the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) won Wandi Ward in Dass LGA; while the Young Progressive Party (YPP) secured Zirami Ward in Giade LGA.

The BASIEC chairperson said the commission had confirmed the successful candidates as duly elected, having satisfied the applicable legal requirements and secured the highest valid votes in their respective constituencies.

She commended Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for his support to the commission, while stressing that the elections were conducted independently and in accordance with the law.

She also congratulated the people of Bauchi State and all successful candidates on the conclusion of the local government elections.