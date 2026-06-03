Senate to FG: Rescue Abducted Oyo Schoolchildren Now

* Condemns killing of teacher, seeks stronger school security as dozens remain in kidnappers’ custody

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday demanded the immediate rescue of dozens of schoolchildren, teachers and other victims abducted by gunmen in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, warning that the growing wave of attacks on schools poses a grave threat to the nation’s future.

The upper chamber also urged the Federal Government to strengthen and expand the Safe Schools Initiative through enhanced surveillance, intelligence gathering and improved security deployment around vulnerable schools and communities across the country.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (APC, Oyo Central), who drew attention to the May 15 attack on Ahoro-Esiele and neighbouring communities in Oriire Local Government Area.

Leading the debate, Buhari said the victims, including schoolchildren and teachers, were abducted from what should have been a safe learning environment, while several lives were lost during the attack.

He described the incident as a direct assault on the nation’s future, warning that insecurity around schools could undermine public confidence in education and deepen fear across rural communities.

The senator expressed concern over reports that a toddler was among those abducted, saying the development underscored the brutality of the attackers.

He also lamented the killing of a teacher during the incident, describing it as a tragic reminder of the security challenges confronting many communities.

According to him, the attack has heightened anxiety in Oyo State and renewed concerns over the safety of schools and residents in vulnerable areas.

The Senate observed a minute’s silence for those who lost their lives and sympathised with the affected families, the people of Oyo State and the state government.

Lawmakers further directed security agencies to deploy all necessary resources to secure the release of those still in captivity and prevent similar attacks in other parts of the country.

During the debate, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) called for a comprehensive review of funds appropriated to security agencies, arguing that the National Assembly must intensify oversight of security spending to ensure greater accountability and effectiveness.

Also contributing, Senator Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West) urged state governments to play a more active role in supporting security operations, noting that ungoverned spaces across the country continued to provide opportunities for criminal activities.

The Senate acknowledged recent efforts by a Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, alongside other top security officials, who visited the affected community to sympathise with victims and assess the situation.

Speaking with journalists after plenary, Buhari appealed to Nigerians not to politicise the tragedy, stressing that ongoing rescue efforts required caution because of the number of children involved.

He said security agencies were working to secure the safe return of the victims and warned that the disclosure of sensitive operational details could jeopardise ongoing efforts.

According to him, the focus should remain on ensuring the safe release of the abductees and restoring confidence in the safety of schools and communities across the country.