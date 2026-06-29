The Day South Africa Deleted Africa From Its Name — And Became Just ‘South’

SA − A = S = B

South Africa − Africa = South = Basement

An Open Letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa

By Tim Akano

Founder, One Africa Initiatives & One Africa Academy

Lagos, Nigeria | June 28, 2026

Your Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa,

My mathematical truth says it all: South Africa (SA) − Africa (A) = South (S) = Basement (B). SA − A = S = B.

I write to you with a burning urgency that will not wait for diplomatic courtesy, because Africa itself cannot wait. The June 30 deadline — conjured by mob arithmetic and street vigilantism — is hours from detonation. Thousands of Nigerians, Congolese, Zimbabweans, Malawians, Mozambicans and Ghanaians are huddled in makeshift camps, boarding evacuation flights, and fleeing a country whose very name declares them family.

I have written on this wound before. My earlier essay on xenophobia reached your distinguished predecessor, President Thabo Mbeki, who responded publicly with the clarity of a statesman — correctly situating South Africa’s unemployment crisis where it rightly belongs: in the unresolved, but resolvable, structural ruins of an apartheid infrastructure built of steel-fibre-reinforced concrete, and not in the tired bodies of African migrants who came seeking dignity, not charity. That President Mbeki came down from the fence and spoke as an African statesman is commendable. That we are here again, worse than before, is a tragedy that must end with your voice, Your Excellency. This is not the time to sit on the fence.

But I do not come to you today merely with a political argument. I come with a mathematical truth so simple, so devastating, that I am astonished it has not been shouted from every pulpit and parliament on this continent.

Remove Africa from South Africa, and what remains?

South.

Just South. A compass direction. A void. A word that points only downward — to the bottom, to the basement, to the abyss. South Africa is the only nation on earth that carries the name of the entire continent as its surname. That is not an accident of cartography. That is a covenant. When the architects of your nationhood chose that name, they were making a declaration to history: this nation belongs to Africa, and Africa belongs to this nation. To now violently expel Africans from South Africa is to commit an act of self-erasure so profound it borders on civilisational suicide. You cannot hold Africa in your name while hunting Africans in your streets.

Your Excellency, consider what Africa has given South Africa that no IMF spreadsheet can fully capture. It was African solidarity that kept the ANC alive during the darkest decades of apartheid. It was African soil that sheltered your freedom fighters when their own soil was poisoned by Pretoria’s oppression. It was African bodies that formed the human shield between apartheid’s guns and the dream of a free South Africa. Oliver Tambo did not find sanctuary in London alone. He was carried by Africa. Nelson Mandela’s cause was championed not only in the West — it was nurtured and amplified across this continent’s capitals, churches, and conscience. To forget this is not merely ingratitude. It is amnesia of a criminal kind.

I have watched the videos of thousands of Africans now stranded in South Africa as armed vigilante groups threaten fire and brimstone from June 30. More than 3,000 Malawians — including hundreds of children — are sheltering in open fields in Durban. Thousands of Nigerians are stranded at the embassy, bereft of food and hope. Ghana and Mozambique are rushing aircraft to evacuate their terrified citizens. The world that came to watch football in your stadiums is watching something else entirely — and what it sees is not rainbow nation. It sees a nation at war with its own name.

President Ramaphosa, you have the power today — not tomorrow, not after June 30, but today — to issue a presidential directive that declares unambiguously: Africans are safe in South Africa. Period. Not documented Africans only. Not Africans with papers only. Africans. Because the Africa in your name does not carry an asterisk.

The root causes of South Africa’s pain — inequality, poor governance, the unfinished business of post-apartheid economic transformation — are real. But directing that pain at migrants who have nothing is not justice. It is scapegoating. It is the weaponisation of poverty against poverty. A carpenter from Malawi did not cause South Africa’s 60% youth unemployment. A Congolese trader did not design apartheid’s land dispossession. A Nigerian teacher did not choose for minerals to flow out of Africa while prosperity flows in the opposite direction. These are victims blaming victims while the architects of the original crime watch in comfort.

Your Excellency, history is writing its ledger in real time. It will record what you said — and what you did not say — in these critical hours. It will note whether the President of South Africa stood up for the Africa in his country’s name, or looked away while that name was hollowed out by hatred.

South Africa minus Africa is just South. And South, Mr. President, means only one thing: Basement.

Choose Africa. Choose your full name. Choose your future.

The continent is watching. History is waiting. Africa is calling.

Way Forward: Seven Bold Solutions For South Africa’s Sustainable Transformation

Mandatory Equity — Own Together or Own Zero

Legislate that any white-owned commercial farm above 500 hectares must, within five years, bring in a Black co-ownership structure with a minimum 40% equity stake — funded through a state-backed Land Equity Bank. My model — SA 4 ALL FARMING — transfers ownership, capital, skill, and dignity in one instrument, without a single farm abandoned or a single harvest lost. Transferring land without transferring capital, knowledge, and networks is not reform. It is theatre. National Skills-For-Land (NS4L) — Sweat Equity at Scale

Unemployed Black South African youth earn land title through documented agricultural or construction labour on state-acquired land — not handouts, but earned ownership. Two years of certified service on a communal agri-enterprise earns a transferable, inheritable title deed. NS4L converts the unemployment crisis into a land reform engine simultaneously. Silicon Savannah — One Million ICT Jobs in Nine Months

Within nine months of targeted, structured knowledge transfer in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data science, South Africa can create one million quality technology jobs. Designate a tax-free Special Innovation Zone between Johannesburg and Pretoria. Embed AI and coding academies inside historically Black universities — UNISA, Walter Sisulu, Fort Hare. Make South Africa the technology capital of Africa, not the deportation capital. The Apartheid Reparations Wealth Fund — History Must Pay Its Debt

Every company incorporated before 1994 that benefited from apartheid labour pays a 2.5% levy on gross annual turnover into a new sovereign institution — the Black Wealth Transfer Bank (BWTB) — for twenty years only. Do not punish individual white citizens. Pursue the mining houses, agricultural conglomerates, and financial groups that built their balance sheets on underpaid Black labour. Make history settle its own debt. Ubuntu Blockchain Urban Land Compact — Unlock the Invisible Billions

More than 60% of South Africa’s population hold land that is undocumented and therefore commercially useless as collateral. Place all informal and communal land on a national blockchain registry — transparent, tamper-proof, and legally binding. When a mother in Soweto can borrow against her registered home to start a business, economic liberation becomes real and immediate. This single measure unlocks billions of dollars of trapped Black wealth. Leverage AfCFTA — Make Africa Your Market, Not Your Enemy

Every Black South African youth entrepreneur who employs at least five South African youth receives automatic preferential access to all 54 African markets. South Africa currently treats Africa as a pond — small, crowded, and threatening. AfCFTA turns that pond into an ocean. Position South African youth as the merchants of a continent. The Africa in South Africa’s name must become an economic strategy, not just a geographic footnote. Stop The Beheading — Peculiar Problems Demand Peculiar Solutions

Beheading is not an antidote to headaches. South Africa’s problem is not too many Africans — it is too little Africa in its economic imagination. Your Excellency, issue the directive. Protect every African on South African soil. And then do the harder, braver work: fix the economy so that no South African ever again needs a scapegoat to survive.

“South Africa’s problem is not too many Africans. It is too little Africa in its economic imagination.”

— Tim Akano

*Tim Akano is a Pan-African institution builder, public intellectual, and Geopolitical Risks Analyst. Founder/CEO, New Horizons Africa Group. Founder, One Africa Initiatives (54 countries). Founder, One Africa Academy. Founder, Almajiri-to-Tech Foundation. Lagos, Nigeria.

www.timakano.com

timakano1@gmail.com