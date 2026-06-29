Former CAN President Ayokunle Celebrates Laolu Akande’s Voice of Truth Award in Washington DC Alongside Adeboye, Trump, Others

Former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Supo Ayokunle, has congratulated former presidential spokesman and host of Inside Sources on Channels Television, Laolu Akande, on his receipt of the 2026 Voice of Truth Award presented by the Save Nigeria Coalition USA.

In a congratulatory message, Ayokunle described the honour as a fitting recognition of Akande’s longstanding commitment to truth, integrity and principled public engagement.

“Congratulations on your conferment with the ‘Voice of Truth Award.’ This award is not a fluke; it is a well-deserved recognition of who you are,” Ayokunle said in a statement.

He encouraged the veteran journalist to remain steadfast in speaking truth to power and prayed for God’s continued protection and guidance over his life and ministry.

“Keep on being your best for our generation. The Spirit of Christ in you shall continue to cause you to excel in Jesus’ name. Courageously continue to speak truth to powers. The Lord will continue to watch over you and no weapon fashioned against you shall prosper,” he added.

Akande received the award earlier this week at a ceremony held at the Hilton Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., where he reflected on his role in the advocacy campaign that culminated in the United States designating Boko Haram as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account after the event, Akande expressed gratitude for the recognition and recalled how the Christian Association of Nigerian-Americans (CANAN), where he served as the inaugural Executive Director about 14 years ago, spearheaded the advocacy that influenced the US government’s decision.

“It is a delight to receive the 2026 Voice of Truth Award of the Save Nigeria Coalition USA earlier this week at the Hilton Capitol Hill at an impressive event attended by Pastor E.A. Adeboye who was also recognised with the Patriarch of Faith Award,” Akande wrote.

He noted that the event also honoured the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, who received the Patriarch of Faith Award and was described during the citation as “the most compelling Nigerian gift to the world.”

Akande further disclosed that former United States President Donald Trump was also recognised in absentia by the coalition.

The Save Nigeria Coalition USA is led by Stephen Osemwegie and comprises several Nigerian-American organisations, including CANAN.

Recalling one of the coalition’s most significant advocacy efforts, Akande said CANAN served as the platform through which Nigerian Christians in the diaspora successfully lobbied the United States government to designate Boko Haram as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

“President Donald Trump was also recognised in absentia by the Coalition which is led by Stephen Osemwegie and includes the Christian Association of Nigerian-Americans (CANAN), of which I was the inaugural Executive Director 14 years ago,” he said.

“By the way, CANAN was the platform we used then in 2012 to secure the designation of Boko Haram as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the US Government.”

The US designation of Boko Haram as a Foreign Terrorist Organization marked a turning point in international counterterrorism efforts against the insurgent group. It enabled broader financial sanctions, enhanced intelligence sharing, and strengthened international cooperation aimed at disrupting the group’s financing, recruitment and operational capabilities.

Since launching its insurgency in northeastern Nigeria in 2009, Boko Haram has been responsible for thousands of deaths, the displacement of millions of people, and widespread destruction across Nigeria and neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad Basin. The group later splintered, with one faction becoming the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Speaking during the award presentation, President of Save Nigeria Coalition USA, Stephen Osemwegie, commended Akande for his unwavering commitment to truth, journalism and public advocacy.

“Congratulations to Laolu. His show is one of the most watched in Nigeria, and even those of us in the diaspora follow him,” Osemwegie said.

He particularly praised Akande’s consistent attention to issues of religious freedom and the persecution of Christians, describing him as someone willing to address subjects many others avoid.

“He stays on this issue of religious freedom—what is happening to Christians. And where others don’t want to go, he does go there. Congratulations, Pastor Laolu,” Osemwegie added.

Akande, who served as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo between 2015 and 2023, has remained actively engaged in national discourse through his weekly current affairs programme, Inside Sources, on Channels Television.

The Voice of Truth Award recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to truth, ethical leadership, public advocacy and the defence of democratic values. According to the organisers, this year’s recipients were selected for their contributions to justice, religious freedom, leadership and public service in Nigeria and across the Nigerian diaspora.