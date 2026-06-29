At Chatham House, Gov Otu Rallies Global Support for Subnational Climate Action, Sustainable Development

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Edet Otu, has called for stronger global partnerships, increased climate finance and greater support for subnational governments as indispensable partners in tackling the climate crisis.

Speaking at a high-level session during the 2026 London Climate Action Week at Chatham House, London, Governor Otu joined governors, mayors and global policymakers in advancing discussions on climate resilience, sustainable development and locally driven solutions to global environmental challenges.

The London Climate Action Week is one of the world’s largest independent climate gatherings, bringing together over 75,000 participants from across the globe to advance practical solutions and accelerate real world climate action.

The Chatham House session, themed ‘Can Cities and States Lead the Shift to Climate Resilience?’, featured Governor Otu alongside Eileen Higgins and Wade Crowfoot.

The dialogue focused on how subnational governments are increasingly leading practical climate solutions by protecting ecosystems, strengthening infrastructure and driving clean energy transitions despite growing fiscal and geopolitical pressures.

Addressing participants, Governor Otu showcased Cross River’s globally recognised environmental credentials, highlighting the state’s vast rainforest, renewable energy initiatives and climate governance reforms.

“Cross River has consistently demonstrated that environmental conservation and economic development can go hand in hand. Our rainforest remains one of Africa’s greatest ecological treasures, and we are committed to preserving it while creating sustainable economic opportunities for our people,” the governor said.

He stressed that while international climate agreements establish the framework for action, implementation rests largely with states and local governments.

“The future of climate action depends not only on national commitments but on empowering subnational governments to deliver measurable results. Climate resilience is built community by community, state by state. Local solutions deserve global partnerships, greater financing and stronger international support,” he declared.

Otu’s intervention echoed the central message of the Chatham House dialogue that cities and regional governments possess unique advantages because of their proximity to communities, infrastructure and local economies.

Participants agreed that subnational governments often hold the policy tools needed to accelerate resilience, protect biodiversity and deliver clean energy transitions faster than national governments acting alone.

The urgency of those conversations was reinforced by the opening address of António Guterres during London Climate Action Week.

Against the backdrop of an unprecedented European heatwave, Guterres warned: “London isn’t just calling, it’s cooking,” urging governments to move beyond promises to action.

He further cautioned that the world faces “a climate crisis pushing us deeper towards higher temperatures and closer to catastrophic tipping points”, while calling for significantly greater investment in adaptation and resilience, particularly in vulnerable regions.

Aligning with that global call, Governor Otu urged development partners and international financial institutions to broaden access to climate finance for subnational governments, especially those safeguarding critical ecosystems.

“States like Cross River that continue to protect globally significant forests should not be left to shoulder that responsibility alone. Climate finance must become more accessible to subnational governments implementing credible and impactful environmental programmes. The solutions already exist; what is needed is the political will and equitable investment to scale them,” he said.

The London Climate Action Week discussions also highlighted the growing consensus among climate experts that resilience, adaptation and locally led action must now receive equal attention alongside emissions reduction.

Participants stressed that rising temperatures, floods, droughts and biodiversity loss require practical investments that strengthen communities against climate shocks while accelerating sustainable development.

Governor Otu concluded by reaffirming Cross River State’s determination to remain a continental leader in environmental stewardship and climate governance.

“Cross River will continue to champion policies that safeguard our forests, expand renewable energy, strengthen climate governance and improve livelihoods. We are ready to work with governments, investors and development partners across the world because climate change demands collective action.

“Together, we can bridge the gap between global commitments and tangible local impact,” he said, drawing applause from participants as the session closed.