2027: FG Calls on Youths to Participate in Electoral Process

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Government has called on youths to participate actively in the Nigerian electoral process with a view to driving the economic growth and development agenda they envision for the country.

The government said many democracies, including Nigeria, are confronted with the challenges of declining trust, voter apathy, misinformation, vote buying, electoral violence and the growing perception among young people that their votes do not make a meaningful difference.

Speaking at the Election Roundtable on the 2027 general election, jointly organised by the Humanitarian Foundation for Social Justice and The Create Studio Nigeria in Abuja, the Director of Civic, Values and Democracy Education at the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Olukemi Afolayan, said reclaiming votes must begin with reclaiming citizens’ confidence in the democratic process.

She said: “Nigeria is a youthful nation. Our young people are not merely the leaders of tomorrow; they are active stakeholders in the Nigeria of today. Their voices, choices and participation will significantly determine the quality of our democracy and the future of our country.

“Enfranchising a new generation of voters therefore requires more than encouraging young people to register and vote. It requires equipping them with the knowledge, confidence and civic values to participate meaningfully and responsibly.

“At the National Orientation Agency, we believe that civic education and values reorientation are essential pillars of democratic development. Citizens must understand not only how to vote, but why their vote matters; not only their rights, but also their responsibilities.”

She said the government must empower voters to reject vote buying and selling, resist manipulation and misinformation, shun electoral violence and demand issue-based campaigns from political actors.

“We must also create a democratic environment where every eligible citizen, especially young people, women and persons with disabilities, feels that the political process belongs to them,” she said.

The keynote speaker, Prof. Ajibade Abiodun Michael, urged the government at all levels to invest in two things: “Reclaiming our vote from the forces of apathy and obstruction, and enfranchising a new generation that is ready to lead.”

He noted that the right to vote is the oxygen of democracy, adding: “Yet, for too long, we have been holding our breath. Voter suppression is not a relic of the past; it is a sophisticated, evolving art. From the purging of voter rolls to the closure of polling places in minority neighbourhoods, from strict voter ID laws that solve a problem that does not exist to gerrymandering that makes your vote feel like a drop in a rigged ocean, the message is clear: stay home. Your voice does not matter.”

He urged the electoral umpire to invest more in technology, arguing that technology is not the enemy of elections but an enabler.

In his goodwill message, the Executive Director of the Justice, Development and Peace Caritas Initiative (JDPCI), Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Rev. Fr Sebastian Sanni, said the future of Nigeria’s democracy could not be discussed without placing young people at the centre of the conversation.

Represented by the Programmes Director, JDPC Abuja, Mr Timothy Ejeh, the Executive Director said: “Nigerian youths have the numbers. They have the energy. They have the creativity. They have the capacity. What remains is the courage to use their collective power responsibly.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Executive Director of the Humanitarian Foundation for Social Justice, Adekunle Adebanjo, said the roundtable was conceived as a platform for constructive engagement among critical stakeholders.

“We have gathered to examine the forthcoming 2027 general election by reflecting on the gains already recorded in our democratic journey, identifying the challenges confronting our electoral process, and collectively proffering practical solutions that can strengthen our democracy,” Adebanjo said.