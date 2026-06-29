Politics of Continuity: Can AMBO’s Prosper Agenda Build on Oyetola’s Legacy in Osun?

The battle for the soul of Osun State this August, when its governorship election will hold, is not just in sheer slogans, but in the ideas that can stand the real test of time, writes Shola Oyeyipo.

Indeed, every election presents voters with a choice. Sometimes, it is a choice between personalities. At other times, it is a choice between competing ideologies.

More often than not, however, elections are ultimately about continuity and change—whether a society should consolidate an existing path or abandon it in favour of a new direction.

As Osun State gradually inches towards another governorship election cycle in August, this debate is already beginning to take shape, and redefining the balance.

Beyond the usual political rhetoric and partisan exchanges lies a fundamental question that will likely define the electoral conversation in the months ahead: what should be the next phase of Osun’s development journey?

For supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the answer lies in building upon the foundations laid during the administration of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola between 2018 and 2022.

Their argument is straightforward. They contend that governance is most effective when progress is cumulative, when succeeding leaders improve on existing achievements rather than dismantle them, and when development is approached as a long-term project rather than a series of disconnected political cycles.

It is against this backdrop that the emergence of Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), with his seven-point PROSPER Agenda, has generated considerable interest within political circles in Osun.

The significance of the agenda lies not merely in its promises but in the extent to which it seeks to connect future aspirations with previous accomplishments.

From Fiscal Stability to Economic Expansion

One of the strongest pillars of the Oyetola administration was fiscal management. When the administration assumed office, Osun faced significant financial pressures arising from debt obligations, infrastructure deficits and competing developmental needs.

Yet by the end of the administration, budget implementation rates had improved significantly, nearly N100 billion of inherited debt had reportedly been retired, and the state had emerged as one of Nigeria’s leading destinations for foreign capital inflows outside Lagos and Abuja.

These achievements provided a level of economic stability that many observers considered necessary for sustainable growth.

The PROSPER Agenda’s focus on poverty alleviation, workers’ welfare and job creation can therefore be viewed as an attempt to move beyond stabilisation towards expansion.

The challenge facing Osun today is no longer simply balancing the books. It is creating sufficient economic opportunities for a growing youth population while reducing poverty and inequality.

By proposing targeted interventions for vulnerable citizens, enterprise support programmes and expanded economic opportunities for young people and women, the agenda seeks to address one of the most pressing realities confronting the state: economic growth must be felt by ordinary citizens if it is to have lasting meaning.

Why Economic Opportunity Matters

The emphasis on economic growth within the PROSPER framework is perhaps one of its most defining strategically important components.

Previous administrations invested heavily in creating enabling environments for businesses through industrial initiatives such as the Free Trade Zone, the International Trade Centre and Dry Port project, market modernisation programmes and MSME financing interventions.

Yet infrastructure alone cannot guarantee prosperity. The real test is whether investments translate into jobs, wealth creation and higher living standards.

This explains why the agenda places significant emphasis on strengthening the investment promotion architecture of the state, supporting small businesses and attracting both domestic and foreign investors.

Supporters argue that if Osun was able to attract significant capital investments under previous APC administrations, then a more aggressive investment drive could potentially unlock even greater opportunities in manufacturing, agriculture, technology and services.

Agriculture as the Missing Link

No sector, perhaps, better illustrates the relationship between continuity and future growth than agriculture.

The Oyetola administration invested substantially in cocoa development, cassava production, rice cultivation and livestock services. These interventions increased productivity and provided support to thousands of farmers.

Yet agriculture remains largely underdeveloped relative to its enormous potential.

AMBO’s proposal for agro-industrial clusters and modern farm settlements appears designed to address this challenge.

The logic is simple: rather than exporting raw agricultural produce, Osun can generate greater economic value by processing, packaging and marketing agricultural products within the state.

If effectively implemented, such an approach could stimulate industrialisation, create jobs and increase internally generated revenue.

Human Capital as a Development Strategy

It’s a no-brainer that no society can achieve sustainable prosperity without investing in its people.

This reality was evident in the Oyetola administration’s prioritisation of education and healthcare through increased budgetary allocations, teacher recruitment, school feeding programmes and revitalisation of primary healthcare facilities.

The PROSPER Agenda builds directly on these foundations.

Its emphasis on technical education, vocational training and healthcare improvement reflects growing recognition that future economic competitiveness will depend largely on the quality of human capital available to drive innovation and productivity.

For Osun, which has historically enjoyed a reputation as one of Nigeria’s educationally advanced states, the challenge is ensuring that education remains connected to economic realities and labour market needs.

Security and the Development Question

Development and security are inseparable. Investors rarely commit resources to environments characterised by instability. Communities let alone commerce cannot thrive where insecurity persists.

Aligning with others for the establishment of the Amotekun Corps and the creation of conflict prevention mechanisms during the APC administration reflected an understanding of this reality.

The PROSPER Agenda seeks to deepen these efforts through enhanced collaboration with security agencies and stronger community-based approaches.

In an era where security concerns continue to shape national conversations, such proposals are likely to resonate with many citizens.

The Infrastructure Imperative

Infrastructure remains one of the most visible indicators of governance. From roads and bridges to water systems and public facilities, physical infrastructure shapes both economic activity and quality of life.

The Oyetola years witnessed extensive investments in roads, rural connectivity, water infrastructure, housing and public utilities.

Rather than treating these projects as completed achievements, the PROSPER Agenda presents them as foundations requiring further expansion.

The emphasis on renewed infrastructure, tourism and culture reflects an understanding that development is an ongoing process requiring constant investment and innovation.

More Than a Campaign Document

Ultimately, the PROSPER Agenda will be judged not by the elegance of its design but by its practicality and relevance to the needs of Osun people.

Yet, its political significance extends beyond policy prescriptions.

The agenda represents an attempt to frame the August, 2026 governorship conversation around continuity, consolidation and future growth. It seeks to persuade voters that development is most effective when successive administrations build upon existing gains rather than discard them.

Whether that argument ultimately resonates with the electorate remains to be seen.

What is certain, however, is that the debate over Osun’s future will increasingly revolve around competing visions of development.

On one side will be those who argue for a new direction. On the other will be those who insist that the most sustainable path forward is to deepen and expand the foundations already laid.

This is particularly noteworthy since the incumbent, Ademola Adeleke, seems to personify failure in every box of development indices, more so by seeeking to trivialise governance and reduce it to a mere circus show.

In that contest of ideas, the PROSPER Agenda is likely to become more than a manifesto. It may well become the framework through which supporters seek to define the next chapter of governance in Osun State.