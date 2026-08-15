EU Observer Hub Reports 38 Security Incidents, 323 Electoral Offences

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria Election Observation Hub (EU-SDGN EOH) says it recorded 38 security incidents and 323 cases of electoral offences and irregularities in the 726 polling units monitored as of 12 noon on Saturday, as voting held in the Osun State off-cycle governorship election.

A preliminary statement issued this evening said, “the Hub, made up of the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), the International Press Centre (IPC), the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), TAF Africa, The Kukah Centre (TKC) and Yiaga Africa, said it deployed 823 accredited observers across polling units in all 30 local government areas to monitor the election, which was contested by 15 candidates.”

“Of 2,339,233 registered voters, 1,906,390, representing 81.50 percent, had collected their Permanent Voters Cards and were eligible to vote, the Hub said.”

On the security incidents, the Hub reported 25 cases of thuggery, 12 attacks on electoral officials and 9 cases of voter intimidation by security personnel.

“It separately recorded 323 cases of electoral offences across the polling units observed, including 103 cases of vote trading, 85 cases of exposure of ballot papers, 31 cases of obstruction of voters, 38 cases of campaigning at polling units, 28 cases of inducement of polling and security officials, 14 cases of voter impersonation, 12 cases of multiple voting and 7 cases of misconduct by election officials.”

The Hub noted that the figures do not correspond to 323 individual polling units, as multiple offences were recorded at some locations.

The Hub also flagged specific cases of voter intimidation by security agents at PU 29-10-10-005, Igbon District Council School, Ejigbo, and PU 29-30-06-015, opposite No. 22 Oke Ola Street, Okanla Area, Osogbo.

“On the accreditation process, 608 of 726 observed polling units, or 83.7 percent, had polling officials with a full complement of both sensitive and non-sensitive materials between 7:30am and 8:00am. A further 75 polling units opened between 8:00am and 8:30am, and 42 between 8:30am and 11:00am, while one polling unit remained unopened as of 11:00am due to non-arrival of personnel and materials.”

The Hub said 58 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System devices malfunctioned in the polling units observed, of which 41 were subsequently fixed and accreditation resumed.

The Hub reported voter turnout as impressive, with women accounting for about 59 percent of turnout in observed polling units and more than 70 percent turnout among persons with disabilities at 12 designated PWD-friendly polling units. Women made up 36 percent of polling officials deployed.

The Hub’s fact-checkers said they had verified 11 false claims circulating about alleged payment of INEC officials, arrests by police and underage voting as of the time of the report, while claims relating to shooting and disruption of voting were still being verified.

The statement is a preliminary account covering the process up to 12 noon and will be followed by a full Post-Election Report after collation and declaration of results, the Hub said.

It urged political parties and candidates to pursue grievances through lawful and judicial channels in line with the Peace Accord signed on 30 July, and called for calm as the process moves toward conclusion.