Lagos: Hamzat and Power of a Distinct Political Identity

In Nigerian politics, where visibility is often mistaken for relevance and loud rhetoric frequently overshadows substance, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has built a political identity that stands him out. Jonathan Eze writes.

Without fanfare or political theatrics, Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Kadiri Hamzat, has cultivated a reputation rooted in intellect, competence, humility and service.

Over the years, Hamzat has evolved beyond the status of a conventional politician. He has become a distinctive political brand in Lagos, earning respect across party lines, professional circles, traditional institutions and grassroots communities.

His appeal is not the product of relentless self-promotion but of a carefully nurtured record of diligence, accessibility and administrative effectiveness.

In a state renowned for producing influential political figures, Hamzat has carved out a niche defined by quiet efficiency. His rise has been driven less by political spectacle than by a reputation for getting things done.

Hamzat’s Identity

Observers increasingly speak of a “Hamzat Identity”—a political persona characterised by civility, competence and humility in leadership. It reflects the enduring Yoruba ideal of Omoluabi, which values integrity, responsibility, wisdom and good character.

As discussions around the 2027 governorship election gather momentum, Hamzat’s growing appeal appears to be the culmination of decades of public service rather than a product of political circumstance. His supporters argue that he represents a rare combination of technocratic expertise and political maturity.

Unlike many politicians who thrive on confrontation, Hamzat is widely regarded as measured and disciplined. Throughout his years in government, he has demonstrated an ability to engage differing opinions without rancour. Those who have worked with him often describe him as approachable, respectful and deeply committed to public service.

His appeal extends beyond governance. He projects simplicity and accessibility despite occupying one of the highest offices in Lagos. Whether interacting with professionals, traditional rulers, students or market traders, he has maintained a reputation for treating people with respect regardless of status.

That humility may prove significant in Lagos, where voters increasingly value leaders who combine competence with character. Hamzat appears to embody both qualities.

Experience and Leadership Credentials

One of Hamzat’s greatest strengths is his extensive governance experience. Having served under different administrations, he understands the complexities of public administration and consensus-building.

His involvement in major policy initiatives spanning technology, infrastructure, transportation and urban development has given him firsthand experience in managing the challenges of a rapidly expanding megacity.

His technocratic orientation is particularly relevant as Lagos confronts issues such as housing shortages, traffic congestion, flooding, waste management, digital governance and youth unemployment.

Addressing these challenges requires more than political rhetoric; it demands practical expertise and strategic thinking.

Equally important is his reputation as a bridge-builder. His calm temperament and consultative approach have enabled him to maintain productive relationships across different political and social constituencies. This ability to unite diverse interests could become a significant asset in a highly competitive electoral environment.

Obanikoro’s Appointment and Campaign Strategy

A major boost to Hamzat’s political machinery is the appointment of Senator Musiliu Obanikoro as Director-General of the governorship campaign.

The decision has been widely viewed by political observers as a strategic move. Obanikoro brings decades of political experience, grassroots mobilisation capacity and a deep understanding of Lagos politics.

His appointment reflects a campaign structure designed to combine administrative competence with political reach. It also demonstrates a willingness to leverage experience and broad networks in pursuit of electoral success.

For many analysts, the choice signals political foresight and an appreciation of the realities of modern electoral competition.

Factors Working in Hamzat’s Favour

Several factors position Hamzat as a formidable contender.

First is his governance record. Few prospective candidates possess comparable experience in policy formulation and implementation within Lagos State.

Second is his credibility among both political leaders and grassroots stakeholders. While he enjoys the confidence of key party figures, he has also earned respect among professionals, civil servants, community leaders and ordinary residents.

Third is his ability to project stability. At a time when many Nigerians express frustration with divisive politics, Hamzat’s reputation for moderation and consensus-building may appeal to voters seeking steady leadership.

Finally, his image as a disciplined public servant distinguishes him from many politicians whose careers are driven primarily by populist appeal.

Challenges Before the 2027 Poll

Despite these strengths, Hamzat’s path to Lagos Government House is unlikely to be straightforward.

One major challenge is the burden of continuity. As deputy governor, he will inevitably be associated with both the achievements and shortcomings of the current administration.

While supporters may point to progress in infrastructure and governance, critics are likely to focus on persistent concerns such as traffic congestion, housing affordability and the cost of living.

Another challenge is Lagos’ changing voter demographics. The state has witnessed the rise of a younger and increasingly independent-minded electorate that places greater emphasis on accountability, economic opportunities and social inclusion.

Hamzat will need to connect with these voters in ways that extend beyond his administrative record.

The opposition factor also remains significant. Although Lagos remains a stronghold of the All Progressives Congress, recent elections have demonstrated that opposition parties can no longer be dismissed. Electoral competition is becoming increasingly intense, particularly in urban areas and among younger voters.

There is also the issue of perception. Hamzat’s calm and reserved nature is widely admired, but politics often rewards visibility and aggressive public engagement.

Opponents may attempt to portray his quiet style as a lack of political dynamism. His campaign will therefore need to transform restraint into a compelling leadership narrative.

Internal party dynamics could present another hurdle. Lagos politics has historically been shaped by competing interests and power blocs within the ruling party. Maintaining party cohesion while expanding his support base will require considerable political skill.

Economic realities may further complicate the landscape. Public dissatisfaction arising from economic hardship often affects perceptions of incumbents and establishment figures. As a prominent member of the current administration, Hamzat may find himself defending circumstances beyond his direct control.

Ultimately, the 2027 governorship election will not be won on reputation alone. It will require effective organisation, coalition-building, persuasive communication and a clear vision for the future of Lagos.

Yet Hamzat enters the contest with considerable strengths. His political journey has been defined by competence, discipline, humility and strategic patience. He has built influence without confrontation and earned respect without demanding it.

Whether those qualities ultimately propel him to the governorship remains uncertain. What is clear, however, is that Hamzat has succeeded in creating a distinct political identity, one that resonates with both the political establishment and the wider public. In an era often dominated by noise and spectacle, that may prove to be one of his greatest advantages.