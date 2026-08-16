US: We Are Committed to Working With Nigeria to Combat Terrorism, Violent Extremism

•Trump threatens to declare ‘Strait of Hormuz’ US territory as Iran vows to retain control

Sunday Ehigiator

The United States has again expressed its commitment to working with Nigeria to combat terrorism and violent extremism.

It also said the commitment would ensure that all Nigerians live and worship freely, without fear of persecution or violence.

This is just as the US President Donald Trump has threatened to declare the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz a territory of the US after what he described as the eventual defeat of Iran, prompting an immediate rejection from Tehran amid escalating tensions and mounting attacks on commercial shipping in the waterway.

In a post on X, the US Senior Adviser for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, while sharing an image of the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, meeting with Nigerian counterparts, said the engagement was focused on advancing efforts to protect vulnerable Christian communities in Nigeria.

“Pleased to see @UnderSecStateP Allison Hooker meeting with our Nigerian counterparts to advance efforts to protect vulnerable Christian communities. We note Nigeria has prosecuted hundreds of Boko Haram and Islamic State-West Africa suspects, expanded its judicial capacity, and is actively recruiting and training 50k additional police officers,” the adviser said.

However, the US stressed that the progress recorded so far would need to be followed by sustained action, particularly in addressing the humanitarian consequences of terrorism and insurgency.

“But we all know more work lies ahead, particularly with supporting IDPs,” the official added.

The statement further reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to working with Abuja against terrorism and violent extremism, while underscoring the importance of ensuring freedom of worship and protection for Nigerians regardless of faith.

“The United States remains committed to working with Nigeria to combat terrorism and violent extremism and to ensure all Nigerians can live and worship freely, without fear of persecution or violence,” Boulos said.

The development came against the backdrop of the ongoing high-level engagement between Nigeria and the US, following the visit of National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and a senior Nigerian delegation to Washington for the second session of the United States-Nigeria Joint Working Group (JWG).

This followed the second session of the US-Nigeria JWG held in Washington on August 12, 2026, which was co-chaired by Ribadu and Hooker.

According to the US, the meeting built on the first JWG session held in Abuja on January 22 and focused on three broad areas: protecting Christian communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, strengthening judicial and security institutions to hold perpetrators accountable, and deepening military-to-military cooperation.

The discussions also reviewed Nigeria’s efforts to resettle IDPs to their ancestral communities, counter-terrorism prosecutions and measures to combat the financing of terrorism.

The U.S., however, identified continuing concerns, including reports of civilian fatalities and gaps in transparency surrounding humanitarian expenditure. Both sides also acknowledged that further work was required, particularly in supporting displaced populations.

The Washington engagement was part of a broader Nigerian diplomatic and security mission led by Ribadu, which included senior government officials involved in defence, security and economic affairs.

Trump Threatens to Declare ‘Strait of Hormuz’ US Territory as Iran Vows to Retain Control

Meanwhile, President Trump has threatened to declare the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz a territory of the US after what he described as the eventual defeat of Iran.

Trump made the remarks during a political rally at a police academy in New York, where he told supporters that the U.S. was effectively in control of the crucial maritime chokepoint.

“After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated, pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” Trump said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

However, a White House official subsequently told the media that Trump was joking. Iran nonetheless responded sharply to the comments, with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi insisting that Tehran would retain control over the waterway.

“The Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian,” Gharibabadi said in a post on X. “This strait will only be closed and opened under Iran’s command,” he added.

The exchange came as the U.S. and Iran remained locked in a standoff over the waterway, through which a significant share of global energy supplies traditionally passes.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the U.S. controls the strait following the outbreak of the conflict with Iran on February 28. Tehran, however, has rejected the claim and effectively restricted maritime traffic through the waterway.

Trump told the rally that the US blockade remained in force, saying, “We have the blockade. No ships get through unless we want them to.”