At London Stock Exchange, Tinubu Seeks Stronger Collaboration between African Economies, Global Financial Institutions

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has canvassed stronger collaboration between African economies and global financial institutions, saying it remains critical to unlocking investment opportunities, expanding infrastructure and accelerating inclusive growth across the continent.

He spoke on Wednesday as African leaders officially opened trading at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), as part of concerted efforts to strengthen economic and investment relations between Africa and the United Kingdom.

The market opening ceremony brought together heads of government, finance ministers, senior policymakers, global investors, chief executives and representatives of leading financial institutions from across Africa, Europe and other parts of the world.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to implementing economic policies and reforms that promote stability, support private sector growth and enhance investor confidence.

The participation of African leaders in the opening of one of the world’s foremost financial markets reflected a growing commitment to positioning the continent as a preferred destination for investment and long-term economic partnerships.

The event also provided an opportunity to showcase Africa’s economic potential and highlight ongoing reforms aimed at creating a more attractive environment for business, innovation and capital inflows, a statement released by the Head of Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Efe Ovuakporie, said.

Speaking during the engagements, Oyedele reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to implementing economic policies and reforms that promote stability, support private sector growth and enhance investor confidence.

He noted that stronger collaboration between African economies and global financial institutions remains critical to unlocking investment opportunities, expanding infrastructure and accelerating inclusive growth across the continent.

Following the official market opening ceremony, the delegation participated in a private executive breakfast discussion themed ‘Navigating a World in Transition.’

The session examined the implications of global economic shifts, changing geopolitical realities and emerging trends shaping international investment decisions.

The discussions provided a platform for direct engagement between African policymakers and international business leaders on practical strategies for strengthening economic resilience and attracting sustainable investments.

Participants also explored opportunities for deeper cooperation in areas such as infrastructure financing, capital market development, trade facilitation and technology-driven growth, all of which are critical to Africa’s long-term economic transformation.

The leaders emphasised the importance of building stronger bridges between Africa and global financial centres to unlock new sources of capital needed to support development priorities across the continent.

The engagement at the London Stock Exchange forms part of broader efforts by African governments to expand economic diplomacy, deepen access to international capital and strengthen partnerships capable of delivering shared prosperity.

For Nigeria, the event further reinforced the Federal Government’s commitment to engaging strategic international partners in support of its economic reform agenda and sustainable development objectives.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment by African leaders, investors and business executives to pursue stronger economic cooperation, deepen investment flows and build enduring partnerships that support growth and prosperity across Africa and the United Kingdom.