Owo Church Attack: Court Sentences Four Terrorists to Death by Hanging 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced to death four of the five terrorists that attacked the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Justice Emeka Nwite handed down the maximum sentence shortly after convicting them in the entire nine-count charge brought against them by the Federal Government.

The four persons sentenced to death by hanging are; Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (25 years), Al Qasim Idris (20 years), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26 years), and Abdulhaleem Idris (25 years).

Meanwhile, the court discharged and acquitted the fifth defendant, Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47 years), because the prosecution could not prove the charge against him.

The attack carried out by terrorists linked with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on June 5, 2022, led to the death of over 40 worshipers with many others sustaining different degrees of injury.

Details later…