iDICE Startup Bridge Founders Lab Selects Talstack as Learning Platform

Talstack, a people management platform built for HR and People teams, has been selected as the learning platform partner for the iDICE Startup Bridge Founders Lab, a 12-week structured entrepreneurship programme supporting 185 early-stage Nigerian founders.

The first cohort commenced in May 2026. The programme is built for founders at the idea, prototype or early-MVP stage who are developing digital or technology-enabled businesses across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nigeria. In a related article, Talstack shared how its in-house course development expertise supported the design and build-out of the programme coursework, while its learning platform will support structured programme delivery.

Participants who meet defined milestones and demonstrate strong progress at key stages of the programme will unlock grant funding of up to ₦10 million.

“One of Talstack’s focus areas is helping talented people access the learning, skills and feedback they need to create extraordinary value,” said Talstack Founder and CEO, Seni Sulyman. “What makes this programme exciting is experienced operators and entrepreneurs teaching cohorts of founders from across Nigeria. This kind of entrepreneurship knowledge transfer is rare, and we’re glad to be part of making it available.

The iDICE Startup Bridge is a structured entrepreneurship and growth programme designed to take Nigerian founders from where they are to where they’re capable of going. It operates under the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises Initiative, implemented by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Bank of Industry and financed by the African Development Bank, Agence Française de Développement and the Islamic Development Bank.