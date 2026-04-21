President Tinubu Disconnected from Nigerians’ Hardship, Says Baba-Ahmed

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has expressed worry over what he called a widening gap between leadership actions under President Bola Tinubu and citizens’ realities.

Speaking on Arise TV’s “The Morning Show”, Baba-Ahmed, a former Special Adviser on Political Matters to Vice President Kashim Shettima, said many politicians were now showing interest in joining PRP ahead of future elections.

He condemned remarks by the president suggesting that Nigerians who did not see progress under his administration were either biased or unable to recognise development.

Tinubu had, last week, dismissed critics of his administration, saying those who fail to see the “hope” in his policies may need prescription glasses.

“If they don’t want to see the hope… we shall lend them ‘jigi-bola’… (Bola’s eyeglasses),” the president said.

Reacting, Baba-Ahmed said the comment raised serious concerns about the government’s awareness of prevailing economic and security challenges.

“There is no way you can live in this country, see the level of poverty and unaccountability, and still expect Nigerians to applaud your performance,” he said.

The national chairman of PRP added that the administration’s reforms had not translated into improved living conditions for citizens.

He stated, “We are more insecure, more hungry, and more desperate. The reforms on paper do not reflect the reality Nigerians face. There is no way you can live in this country, see the level of poverty, seeing the level of unaccountability, we’re not accounting for the funds we’re getting, and still say that Nigerians should see what you’re doing and applaud you.”

Baba-Ahmed expressed confidence that All Progressives Congress (APC) would be defeated in a free and fair election, citing what he described as a disconnect between government perception and public sentiment.

He stated, “If the president goes into an election with this mind-set and allows a free and fair process, then we are home and dry.

“One of the reasons why we feel confident that we can defeat APC is exactly this kind of mind-set. You have 10, 12, 20 failings of an administration that is saying we have done fantastic.”

Addressing the fact many politicians were showing interest in joining the party ahead of future elections, Baba-Ahmed described PRP as a viable political option, saying its doors are open to new members.

“In the last three or four weeks, you will be amazed at how many people have reached out to us and said, ‘We’re coming over to your party’,” he said.

He said the party was ready to receive anyone willing to join.

“Our doors are open to anybody, who wants to come in, either on their own or because the system has blocked and virtually destroyed their party,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed added that the party’s role in the coming months would be much bigger than before, stating that the growing interest shows confidence in PRP.

“We see our role in the next few months as far, far greater than anything we have done before,” he said.

He explained that those coming into the party were not doing so out of desperation but because of its long-standing values.

“They are not just coming as political refugees. They are coming because we are a party of principles,” he said.

The PRP chairman described the party as one of the oldest in the country.

“We are about 70 years old. We have always stood on certain principles,” he added.

While acknowledging that time might be a challenge in the attempt to build momentum, Baba-Ahmed expressed confidence that the party would overcome it.

“We know Nigerians are ready for real difference, real change in the way this country is run,” he said.