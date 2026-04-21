Court Adjourns Hearing on El-Rufai’s Bail to June

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State High Court has fixed the first week of June for hearing on the bail application filed by a former governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai.

When the matter came up on Tuesday, Darius Khobo, the presiding judge, said the court will review the bail application and deliver ruling in the first week of June.

The judge also added that the matter would be given accelerated hearing.

El-Rufai is being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on a nine-count charge bordering on allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

Speaking to journalists after the court proceedings, counsel to the former governor, Ukpon Akpan, kicked against the repeated adjournment of the bail hearing, describing it as politically motivated.

Akpan said the defence team would challenge the court’s position on the bail application.

He said the court’s refusal to grant bail was based on concerns that the defendant could interfere with investigations, a position he strongly disagreed with.

“The court in its wisdom decided that because Nasir El-Rufai is a former governor, he is going to interfere with the investigation…. We respectfully disagree,” he said.

Akpan said: “The next step is to take the legal steps required to challenge the decision of the court.

“We will respond through the proper legal process. That is what the law requires.”

He alleged that the case carried political undertones, stressing that the defence would remain focused on legal arguments before the court.

According to him, “From the beginning, everything about Nasir El-Rufai’s travails have always been political. This is mainly the legal arm of it.”

He, however, urged supporters and associates of the former governor to remain calm and be steadfast in the face of the ongoing proceedings.

“Don’t allow fear take over. Don’t act as if something fatal has happened. Nobody has died.

“In a conflict, you have gains and setbacks. Sometimes, things work against you, but you must not be frightened, “he said.

Akpan added that the defence would continue to rely strictly on established legal processes in responding to the charges.