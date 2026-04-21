FG Confirms N9.9bn Cash Transfers in Ondo, Targets 396,671 Households

Fidelis David in Akure

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Mr Bernard Doro, on Monday disclosed that Ondo State alone had received about N9.9 billion under the Federal government’s Household Prosperity and Empowerment – Cash Transfer Programme, through successive payment cycles covering the first, second and ongoing tranches, with 396,671 households captured under the three phases.

Doro made this known during a stakeholders’ engagement and interaction with beneficiaries of the Household Prosperity and Empowerment – Cash Transfer Programme, held at St David’s Primary School, Ibule, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He explained that the intervention, driven under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had so far reached over nine million households across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the minister, “This programme has delivered N75,000 in three tranches to the poorest and most vulnerable households nationwide. Ondo State alone has received about N9.9 billion, covering hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries.”

Doro noted that his visit formed part of a nationwide validation and assessment tour aimed at confirming that funds disbursed were reaching the intended recipients and making the desired impact.

He, however, expressed concern over what he described as low awareness of the programme among citizens despite its wide coverage, stressing that “there is a need to improve communication and transparency so Nigerians can fully understand and access these interventions.”

The minister added that randomly selected beneficiaries across the state would be engaged directly to confirm receipt of funds and provide feedback that would guide future policy decisions.

“We are here to listen to the people, verify the data and ensure accountability. This exercise is not just about validation, but about improving the effectiveness of our social protection programmes,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa had called for stronger synergy between the Federal Government and sub-national governments, noting that effective implementation of social intervention programmes depends largely on collaboration with structures closest to the people.

The governor commended the Federal Government’s efforts, describing the cash transfer programme as a critical lifeline for vulnerable households.

“This initiative under the Renewed Hope Agenda is commendable. It has brought relief to thousands of families, and we must continue to work together to ensure its success,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He disclosed that the South-West region had benefited about N62 billion under the scheme, with Ondo accounting for 396,671 households across the three tranches.

The governor also highlighted challenges with National Identification Number (NIN) registration among some beneficiaries, directing relevant officials to intensify efforts to capture affected persons on the social register for seamless payments.

Aiyedatiwa further praised the minister’s field-based assessment approach, noting that direct engagement with beneficiaries would enhance transparency, accountability and service delivery in government interventions.