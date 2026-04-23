Nigerian Academy of Engineering Inducts Dangote as Honorary Fellow

Africa’s foremost industrialist, Aliko Dangote, will on Friday, April 25, 2026, be inducted as an Honorary Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE), in recognition of his contributions to engineering-driven industrial development.

The induction, scheduled as a high-profile event, is being organised by the President and Council of the academy, who described the honour as a celebration of Dangote’s impact on large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects in Nigeria and across Africa.

The Nigerian Academy of Engineering, established in 1997, is the apex professional body for engineering in the country and serves as a strategic think-tank on science, technology and innovation. Its membership comprises distinguished Nigerian and international experts drawn from diverse engineering disciplines and industry sectors.

The academy plays a critical advisory role to the Federal Government and private sector, providing policy guidance on engineering and technological matters aimed at driving national development and enhancing global competitiveness. It also offers a platform for professionals to pool expertise and develop solutions to complex national challenges.

Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, is widely recognisedfor championing projects that rely heavily on advanced engineering, including cement manufacturing plants and the development of one of Africa’s largest petroleum refineries.

His induction as an Honorary Fellow places him among a select group of eminent individuals acknowledged for their significant contributions to the advancement of engineering and technology, despite not being professional engineers.