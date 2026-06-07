Police: Four Suspects Arrested Over Abduction of Adelabu’s Sister, Two Sons

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command said four suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction of the younger sister of former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Mrs. Busayo John-Paul, and her twin sons, urging residents to remain vigilant and report fleeing members of the kidnapping syndicate.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abimbola Olugbenga, who made the disclosure, led a team of police officers and journalists to the kidnappers’ hideout located at Araromi Quarters, Ayegun North, in Oluyole Local Government Area of the state.

The visit followed a successful intelligence-led rescue operation that secured the release of Mrs. Adelabu-John Paul and her twin sons, who were abducted in the early hours of June 3, 2026, in Ibadan.

During the inspection of the hideout and subsequent press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Eleyele, the Commissioner of Police said investigations and security operations linked to the incident were still ongoing, assuring residents that every member of the criminal syndicate would be tracked down and brought to justice.

He said the rescue operation was carried out through a coordinated effort involving operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), the Oyo State Police Command, and other tactical units of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, the victims were abducted at about 7:30 a.m. on June 3 while the mother was taking her children to school along Elewura Street, off Ring Road, Ibadan.

Following the report of the incident, the police commissioner said the Command immediately launched an intelligence-driven manhunt on the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, leading to the deployment of specialised tactical and intelligence teams.

The operation led to the arrest of Wale Abolalewa, popularly known as “Oloro,” who was already on the Command’s watchlist. His arrest, according to the police boss, provided a major breakthrough that exposed the wider kidnapping network.

Further investigations resulted in the arrest of Dare Oyedele, alias “Solution,” identified as another key member of the gang.

Police investigations revealed that the kidnappers had monitored the family’s activities for weeks before the abduction and allegedly conducted surveillance on the family’s daily movements, vehicles, lifestyle, and the schools attended by the children.

Investigators also uncovered evidence suggesting attempts to recruit an insider connected to the household as part of the plot.

The CP disclosed further that intelligence gathered from the suspects and digital evidence eventually led the operatives to the gang’s hideout at Araromi Quarters, Ayegun North, stating that operatives stormed the location on June 6 at about 7:30 p.m. in a carefully coordinated rescue mission.

“Upon sighting the operatives, one of the gang members identified as Kelechi, who was serving as a lookout for the gang, opened fire on the police team. Our operatives responded professionally and successfully neutralised him and another unidentified member of the syndicate,” he said.

The police boss stated that following the operation, the victims were rescued unhurt and safely reunited with their family.

He further announced the arrest of two additional suspects identified as Semiu Ishola, 39, and Adeyemi Ayobami, 35, who allegedly facilitated the use of the hideout and supported the activities of the gang.

Items recovered from the suspects included three pump-action rifles, 14 live cartridges, an unregistered ash-coloured Toyota Corolla allegedly used during the abduction, charms, am axe, a hammer, substances suspected to be hard drugs and two face masks.

Olugbenga disclosed that some members of the gang escaped during the operation, with intelligence suggesting that they may have sustained gunshot injuries while fleeing.

He then appealed to residents, healthcare workers, private hospitals, traditional bone setters, and other medical practitioners to promptly report anyone presenting suspicious gunshot wounds or unusual medical cases to the nearest police station or security agency.

“We urge members of the public to be vigilant and security conscious. Residents should report suspicious persons, strange movements, and unusual activities within their communities. Information from the public remains critical to crime prevention and successful law enforcement operations,” he said.

The Police boss lauded the Inspector-General of Police for his support and strategic leadership and also appreciated the Oyo State Government for its continued collaboration with security agencies in safeguarding lives and property.

He reassured residents that the Oyo State Police Command remains committed to eliminating criminal elements across the state and ensuring that all those involved in the kidnapping are apprehended and prosecuted.