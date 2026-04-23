Uba Sani: Democracy Under Threat Without Strong Rule of Law

. Leaders, journalists, activists honour late Gani Fawihinmi

Wale Igbintade

Political leaders, veteran journalists, academics, and civil rights advocates gathered in Lagos yesterday for the public presentation of ‘Gani Fawehinmi and the Nigerian Press’, a book that honours late human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN).

The event also served as a reflection on Nigeria’s democratic journey and renewed calls for stronger judicial independence and democratic institutions.

Speakers at the ceremony warned that continued disregard for court decisions and growing distrust of judicial institutions could weaken the foundations of constitutional democracy.

In his remarks, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, said Nigeria’s democracy risks gradual erosion if citizens and political actors persist in undermining the judiciary.

He described respect for the rule of law as the “bedrock of democratic stability.”

Drawing from Nigeria’s pro-democracy history, Sani noted that many of the freedoms currently enjoyed were secured through prolonged legal battles led by activists who chose constitutional engagement over unlawful resistance, even under military rule.

Recalling the post-June 12, 1993, political crisis, he described the period as a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic struggle, stressing that movements anchored by figures such as Fawehinmi pursued justice through the courts and civic advocacy.

According to him, landmark litigation during that era expanded Nigeria’s political space and strengthened its multi-party democratic structure.

He said, “That struggle took years in court, but we remained committed because we believed in the judiciary. Today, many benefit from those victories, yet some still fail to respect the same institution that made them possible.”

The governor warned against what he called a rising culture of impatience with judicial processes, adding that such attitudes could erode public trust in democratic governance.

He also rejected narratives that romanticise military rule, insisting that such perspectives ignore the sacrifices of journalists, activists, and citizens who suffered detention and persecution.

“Some people speak lightly about military rule because they did not experience it. Democracy is not perfect, but it is far better than authoritarian rule,” he said.

Sani also paid tribute to Fawehinmi’s wider legacy beyond legal activism, particularly his scholarship scheme, which supported indigent students across the country, many of whom have since become professionals in various fields.

“He didn’t care about tribe or religion; he cared about character,” he added.

The governor, who served as the special guest of honour and chief launcher, announced a personal donation of N50 million for the production of 200 copies of the book to be distributed to students who benefited from the Fawehinmi scholarship scheme.

He also made an additional N50 million contribution on behalf of the Kaduna State Government and its people.

In a related gesture, he disclosed a N20 million donation from the National Security Adviser to the President, Nuhu Ribadu, who was absent from the event.

Also, former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, reflected on Fawehinmi’s ideological legacy through the National Conscience Party (NCP), noting that his philosophy centred on the abolition of poverty rather than short-term social interventions.

He argued that Fawehinmi would have taken a critical stance on current economic policies, maintaining that Nigeria’s core challenge lies in governance failure rather than subsidy regimes.

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, who chaired the event, commended the author, Basirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku, for preserving her father’s legacy.

He described Fawehinmi’s life as a continuing challenge to Nigerians to pursue justice, accountability, and civic courage.

Falana, blending humour with criticism, lamented Nigeria’s persistent infrastructural challenges, but stressed that national progress depends on stronger journalism and sustained legal advocacy.

Delivering the keynote lecture, the renowned Professor of Public Law, Criminology and Criminal Justice, Akin Ibidapo Obe, examined gaps in the 1999 Constitution, arguing that while it assigns the media a watchdog role, it fails to provide sufficient legal backing to enable effective oversight.

He noted that Section 39 guarantees freedom of expression but does not explicitly strengthen institutional press freedom, thereby limiting enforcement.

“If you assign responsibility without empowerment, that duty becomes meaningless,” he said, adding that the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights played a crucial role in defending press freedom during the military rule.

He warned of increasing control of media organisations by political and business elites, describing the trend as “mogul media,” which risks shifting editorial focus from public interest to private influence.

Reflecting on past tragedies, including the assassination of Dele Giwa, he said it remains a stark reminder of the dangers faced by journalists in the line of duty.

While acknowledging progress made through the Freedom of Information Act, he concluded that Nigeria’s constitutional framework still requires deeper reforms to fully guarantee press freedom.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the author of the book, Basirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku, expressed appreciation to all dignitaries who attended the event, particularly the Kaduna State governor for his generosity and support.

In addition, she thanked participants for honouring individuals whose contributions continue to shape Nigeria’s democratic and civic space, while urging sustained commitment to preserving such legacies.

Dignitaries at the event included Professor Pat Utomi, Tell Magazine Editor-in-Chief, Nosa Igiebor; Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Onome Osifo-Whiskey, Group Executive Director of THISDAY Newspaper Limited, Kayode Komolafe; Chairman of The Nation Newspaper Editorial Board, Sam Omatseye, among others.