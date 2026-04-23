Missing Relief Funds: CAN Refutes Allegation, Threatens Legal Action

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has refuted reports of alleged diversion of relief funds, describing the claims as rumours that are malicious and orchestrated at discrediting the church.

It also declared that there is no split, secession, or division within the body as it remains united and indivisible, while issuing a stern warning to those behind the claims to desist immediately or face legal action.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by CAN President, Daniel Okoh, the association stated that it has not received or managed any relief funds meant for persecuted Christians in northern Nigeria, stressing that no money was missing.

CAN urged Nigerians and the media to ignore the reports and rely only on official communication, reaffirming its commitment to unity, truth and service to the nation.

“We state, in the clearest possible terms: these allegations are entirely false, unfounded and deliberately misleading.

“For the avoidance of doubt, CAN has neither received nor managed any such relief funds as alleged, and no funds have been diverted under any circumstance. The narrative being promoted is a fabrication, calculated to misinform the public, erode trust and bring the church into disrepute.

“CAN remains one united and indivisible body. There is no split, no secession, and no division within our structure. Any suggestion to the contrary is false and should be disregarded.

“CAN continues to work in unity with Christian leaders across all regions of Nigeria, with a steadfast commitment to peace, accountability, and the welfare of all believers, especially those affected by insecurity,” the statement said.