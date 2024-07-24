  • Wednesday, 24th July, 2024

Ganduje Tasks Students on Education Loan

Nigeria | 53 mins ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC),Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has urged Nigerian students, especially those from less-privileged backgrounds, to apply for the Students Education Loan Fund.

Ganduje, spoke at a sensitisation workshop on education loan fund, organised by Kano chapter of the APC, held in Kano, yesterday.

He said the loan fund was designed to provide financial assistance to deserving students, helping to bridge the financial gap and promote easy access to education for all.

Ganduje, represented by DG Campaign Gawuna Garu, Alhaji Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, encouraged students to apply for the Education Loan to improve learning.

According to him, “the aim of the sensitisation was to educate students about the readiness of President Bola Tinubu to increase access to Education in the country. We have a president who is visionary for a better Nigeria in the future.”

He also spoke on the advantages of the Education Loan Fund, which included provisions of education to the vulnerable and less privileged.

Ganduje, maintained the collecting load was not prohibited in Islam, and that, there was no verse in it against taking loan.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.