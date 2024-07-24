Ganduje Tasks Students on Education Loan

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC),Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has urged Nigerian students, especially those from less-privileged backgrounds, to apply for the Students Education Loan Fund.

Ganduje, spoke at a sensitisation workshop on education loan fund, organised by Kano chapter of the APC, held in Kano, yesterday.

He said the loan fund was designed to provide financial assistance to deserving students, helping to bridge the financial gap and promote easy access to education for all.

Ganduje, represented by DG Campaign Gawuna Garu, Alhaji Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, encouraged students to apply for the Education Loan to improve learning.

According to him, “the aim of the sensitisation was to educate students about the readiness of President Bola Tinubu to increase access to Education in the country. We have a president who is visionary for a better Nigeria in the future.”

He also spoke on the advantages of the Education Loan Fund, which included provisions of education to the vulnerable and less privileged.

Ganduje, maintained the collecting load was not prohibited in Islam, and that, there was no verse in it against taking loan.