NSA: FG Addressing Security Breaches in Plateau Now, Condemnation Trails Killings

*Northern CAN, ACF, others decry act

* NEMA responds to attacks in Bokkos

Chuks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said the federal government had begun to address the recent security breaches in some communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, which resulted in the killing of over 50 people by militias.

Ribadu made the disclosure while addressing stakeholders at the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven during his operational visit to the state.

The NSA revealed that he was in Plateau State following a directive of President Bola Tinubu to restore normalcy to communities recently attacked by militias in the state.

A statement by Media Information Officer, Operation Safe Haven, Major Samson Zhakom, said the NSA applauded security agencies for their timely response in curtailing the situation.

Ribadu charged Plateau residents to prioritise peace, and learn to live together as one, even as he appealed to the media to ensure due diligence and transparency while reporting sensitive incidents, especially as it concerned security.

He assured the people that the federal government would ensure all arrested suspects connected to the recent attacks were brought to justice.

The NSA affirmed that improvements in the security setup would be sustained to deliver more operational successes in the country.

Ribadu was earlier briefed by the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Nigerian Army, and Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, on the current security situation in the Joint Operations Area.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to justice and security for Plateau people, particularly victims of recent attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area.

In a press statement by his Director of Press, Gyang Bere, the governor reportedly told Plateau indigenes residing in Abuja that the pain of the people was his pain and pledged that no perpetrator of violence would go unpunished.

“We will no longer allow those arrested for crimes in our communities to walk free. I will pursue, and ensure the prosecution of all those whose hands are stained with the blood of our people. They will face the full wrath of the law,” Mutfwang stated.

He briefed the people on the ongoing efforts by government to address the insecurity in Bokkos and disclosed that new strategies were being introduced to guarantee the safety of farmers as the next planting season approached.

The governor said, in the statement, “I want to assure you that the lives lost in Bokkos will not be in vain. Some advised that we cancel this meeting due to the tragic circumstances, but after wide consultations with our leaders both at home and in the diaspora, we decided to forge ahead.

“We cannot let those behind these heinous acts think they have broken our spirit. Yes, we are mourning, but by the grace of God, we are not defeated.”

Reflecting on the broader implications of the violence, he stated, “Since the December 2023 attacks, we had begun reclaiming our identity as the Home of Peace and Tourism.

“For over a year, we recorded no major incident. But these attacks are clearly orchestrated, deliberate attempts to impoverish and intimidate our people at the start of every farming season.

“Let it be known, we will farm this year. No amount of intimidation will stop us. I appreciate the outpouring of sympathy and support from Nigerians across the country.

“I’ve had deep consultations with security chiefs and I want to assure the people of Plateau State that everything possible will be done to protect lives and property.”

The governor extended his appreciation to the president for his swift response and firm commitment to restoring peace in the state, especially for directing federal agencies to deliver relief materials to victims of the Bokkos attacks.

He confirmed that some masterminds of the attacks had already been apprehended and stressed that the era of arrest without prosecution was over.

“As your governor, I make this solemn promise: anyone involved in spilling the blood of a Plateau citizen will be pursued and brought to justice. None of them will go scot-free,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, ripples of the killings in Plateau State continued as more and more people and institutions condemned the development considered barbaric.

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory condemned the killings, while commiserating with the governor of Plateau State and the people of the state.

Describing it as “yet another senseless bloodshed,” CAN, in a statement by its northern chairman, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, expressed concern over “a disturbing and recurring culture of violence that continues to claim innocent lives across Northern Nigeria.”

The association said it was completely unacceptable, barbaric and tragic, an attack that left at least 52 people dead.

According to the Northern CAN, “We condemn in totality this strange and evil culture of taking human lives. Hiding under religion, ethnicity, or any guise to unleash terror on communities is unacceptable.

“Our societal value for human life has dangerously eroded, and this must not be allowed to continue.”

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Arewa Youths Conservative Forum (AYCF) also condemned the killings.

In a statement in Kaduna, the two groups expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

The ACF, in its statement, described the killings as “disheartening and frightening attacks by terror gangs on defenceless communities.”

The statement signed by Tukur Muhammad-Baba, spokesperson of the ACF, called on the federal government to live up to its constitutional responsibility by ensuring the security of life and property of citizens.

The statement said, “ACF deeply mourns the dead and unequivocally condemns the attacks. The forum particularly extends sympathy and condolence to the affected communities, the government, and the people of Plateau State.

“The forum identifies with the deep pains of families of the victims, prays to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, for surviving victims to be fortified with strength to bear the losses and for quick return to full health for all who suffered injuries,” the statement stated.

The forum drew attention, “for the umpteenth time, to the deterioration in the state of security in Arewa communities and elsewhere in Nigeria. The killing spree on the Plateau must be stopped immediately, and peace must return to the state.”

It called on the federal government to “declare a state of security emergency on vulnerable and banditry-prone communities and to initiate effective early-warning and early-response strategies that incorporate the participation of community members”.

The ACF also urged the federal government to intensify efforts in” actionable intelligence gathering, processing and deployment by relevant security agencies so as to establish the immediate and remote causes of the latest skirmishes. investigate, identify, arrest, and prosecute perpetrators and enablers of the attacks.”

On its part, the AYCF called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

In a statement by Yerima Shettima, it said, “The perpetrators of these heinous acts must be brought to justice, and it is imperative that the government takes immediate and decisive action to prevent further bloodshed.

“We at AYCF express our deepest sympathy to the families of the victims and the affected communities who have suffered irreparable losses.

“The pain and trauma caused by such violence cannot be understated, and it is a reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive security reforms.”

League of Northern Democrats (LND), led by the former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, also condemned the killings, stating that it is alarmed at the escalating state of insecurity along the Bokkos-Mangu corridor in Plateau State.

In a statement by the spokesman of the league of Northern Democrats, Ladan Salihu, it said the gruesome killing of 52 innocent lives in Bokkos was a dent on humanity.

According to Salihu, “We condemn this heinous act of brutality and criminality. We extend our deepest condolences to His Excellency Governor Caleb Muftwang, the Government and People of Plateau State over this devastating and tragic incident.”

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), backed claims by the Mutfwang that the frequent bloody attacks by suspected armed herders were coordinated acts of genocide against the native people of the state.

HURIWA reminded President Bola Tinubu that his primary constitutional duty was to provide security to the lives and property of citizens.

The group asserted that security forces had failed to arrest the key sponsors neither had any of the real killers known to have been arrested, prosecuted and punished sternly in compliance with the extant laws against mass murders.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, advocated that rather than shout just like a mere observer, the president of Nigeria, with all the powers to command the armed security forces, should mandate the relevant commanders to go after the sponsors and the killers within a given timeline or be dismissed from their positions in the armed forces of Nigeria.

HURIWA said Tinubu should be decisive, authoritative, bold, courageous and above all act like a statesman and not a politician.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said it had commenced a rapid assessment of the communities affected by the attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to a statement signed by Head of NEMA’s Press Unit, “assessment teams are currently on ground in the impacted areas to evaluate the extent of the damage and identify the immediate needs of affected populations.

“Concurrently, arrangements are being finalized for the delivery of relief materials approved by the Federal Government, in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to provide swift humanitarian assistance to the victims.”

The statement further said “a high-level team from NEMA headquarters, led by the Director General, is en route to Plateau State to reinforce ongoing efforts by the NEMA Zonal Office in Jos. This visit aims to further coordinate relief interventions and ensure an efficient and timely response.”