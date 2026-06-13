Democracy Day: Zulum Reflects on Seven-Year Journey, Pledges Lasting Peace and Prosperity in Borno

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has used his final Democracy Day address at the helm to take stock of seven years of governance, highlighting significant gains in security, reconstruction, education and healthcare, while reaffirming his commitment to securing lasting peace before leaving office in 2027.

Addressing residents in a statewide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 27th year of uninterrupted democratic rule, Zulum described insecurity as the state’s most pressing challenge but expressed optimism that sustained military operations and government interventions were gradually restoring stability across the insurgency-ravaged region.

The governor’s address came amid encouraging security developments following the rescue of 434 women and children from Boko Haram captivity, an achievement he described as evidence of the determination of security forces to defeat terrorism and reunite families torn apart by conflict.

He commended the military and other security agencies for their sacrifices and dedication, while expressing gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he termed unwavering support towards addressing insecurity in Borno and other troubled parts of the country.

Despite the recent successes, Zulum stressed that the government would not relent until all those still held captive by insurgents regain their freedom.

“We have not forgotten those who remain in captivity, including the Chibok girls and victims of the Dille and Mussa abductions,” he said. “We remain committed to ensuring their safe return.”

The governor, who assumed office in 2019, expressed confidence that the foundations laid by his administration would enable future governments to build a more prosperous and resilient Borno.

Reflecting on the state’s democratic journey, Zulum praised political leaders, elders and former office holders whose guidance and support, he said, contributed significantly to the achievements recorded under his administration.

As preparations gather momentum for the 2027 general elections, the governor also applauded members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for conducting what he described as peaceful and transparent primary elections. He urged party stakeholders to sustain the unity displayed during the exercise and channel it towards electoral success.

On security, Zulum disclosed that his administration had continued to invest heavily in strengthening the operational capacity of security agencies through the procurement and distribution of vehicles, motorcycles, communication equipment and other logistics support.

He paid glowing tribute to members of the Armed Forces, security personnel, volunteer fighters and civilians who lost their lives in the fight against insurgency, describing them as heroes whose sacrifices would never be forgotten.

Beyond security, the governor highlighted major strides in humanitarian response and post-conflict recovery. According to him, nearly two million displaced persons and conflict-affected residents have been successfully resettled since the inception of his administration.

He said the state government, working alongside local and international partners, had provided shelter, food, healthcare services, livelihood opportunities and other forms of support aimed at restoring dignity and rebuilding communities devastated by years of violence.

Education, one of the sectors hardest hit by insurgency, also featured prominently in the governor’s account of his administration’s achievements.

Zulum revealed that more than 104 mega schools and over 20 Higher Islamic Colleges had been established across the state, alongside extensive investments in educational infrastructure, teacher recruitment and training, student welfare and scholarship programmes.

He noted that thousands of young people had equally benefited from technical and vocational education, as well as science and technology-based programmes designed to equip them with skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

The governor also outlined significant progress in the health sector, where extensive reforms have been undertaken to improve access to quality healthcare.

Among the landmark projects nearing completion is the state-of-the-art Kashim Ibrahim Teaching Hospital, which is expected to transform tertiary healthcare delivery and medical training in the state.

He further disclosed that two additional Colleges of Nursing had been established while doctors and frontline health workers serving in difficult and remote areas were granted a 100 per cent salary increase as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare services.

In the last one year alone, the administration completed the construction of eight new general hospitals in Magumeri, Mafa, Gubio, Dikwa, Uba, Damboa, Hawul and Kaleri, while more than 80 primary healthcare centres, 13 maternal and child health centres and three family support centres were renovated and upgraded.

The governor also sympathised with victims of the recent outbreak of Acute Watery Diarrhoea in parts of the state, assuring residents that emergency measures had been activated to contain the disease and prevent further spread.

Looking ahead to the final year of his administration, Zulum pledged to intensify efforts in agriculture, infrastructure development, economic empowerment, social protection and security, insisting that governance would remain focused on delivering tangible benefits to citizens until his last day in office.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded over the past seven years, saying the state had moved from a period of widespread devastation to one of recovery, reconstruction and renewed hope.

“As I prepare to leave office, I do so with a deep sense of fulfilment,” the governor said. “Together, we have rebuilt communities, restored hope, strengthened institutions and laid the foundation for a brighter future.”

He thanked the people of Borno State for their trust, support and resilience, expressing confidence that the state is on a firm path towards enduring peace, stability and sustainable development.