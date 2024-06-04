Ganduje to Launch APC Youth Wing Workplace Training Programme

Segun James





The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it is embarking on a workplace readiness training programme as part of efforts to encourage entrepreneurship among the political class in the party.

Workplace readiness and employability skills training programme, according to the APC national youth leader, Dr. Dayo Israel, will take place in Abuja.

Israel said that the programme which would be launched by the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje is designed to equip young party members with essential skills and knowledge.

“The APC youth wing workplace readiness training programme aims to enhance employability and prepare participants for successful careers. The programme covers a wide range of topics, including professional development, effective communication, leadership, and industry-specific skills,” he stressed.

Ganduje’s involvement, he said, underscores the APC’s commitment to youth empowerment and fostering a culture of excellence and professionalism within the party. His leadership and vision, he added, continue to inspire the next generation of leaders in Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Ganduje inaugurate this vital programme,” said Israel, adding that “This initiative reflects our dedication to the youth and our belief in their potential to drive positive change in our society.”

Prominent speakers at the event include Jibola Ponnle, former CIPM CEO and immediate past Lagos Commissioner for Training; Niyi Adesanya, CEO of FifthGear Plus and management consultant.

Also expected are: Morayo Afolabi-Brown, a respected media personality , who will be joined by an impressive line-up of trainers and facilitators such as Tosin Adesina, Yeye-Mides Fabanwo, Njuara Njama, Dare Akinlaja, Jide Jinadu, Funke Oluwatimilehin, Elizabeth Ajala, Akin Akinpelu, Soji Adeniyi, Sam Obafemi, Oluseye Taiwo Adepoju, Lesley George, Abiola Champ, Jeph Oluwagbemiga, Stephen Akintayo, and Bode Shogo.

The event will be held in Abuja and streamed live to accommodate virtual attendees. He encouraged participants to register in advance to secure their spot and gain access to the comprehensive training modules and interactive sessions.

The APC National Youth Wing Workplace Readiness and Employability Skills Training Programme (WREST) aims to help young Nigerians aged 16 and above develop the core skills that employers desire, improving their ability to secure jobs, retain employment, and navigate the labour market.

The programme will enhance personal branding skills, effective CV and resume presentation, core workplace skills, innovative thinking, and competitive strategies for thriving in a global society.