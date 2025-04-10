Military Keeps Mum over Alleged Extrajudicial Killing in Benue

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Military High Command has continued to maintain a studied silence over the alleged extrajudicial killing of Ernest Owoicho, a Nigerian father of two, who was allegedly tortured to death by unnamed officers of the Nigerian Military on April 5, 2025, at Ugbokpo, in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

Messages sent to the mobile numbers of the military spokesperson, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, and the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, were not responded to at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, a civil society organisation operating under the umbrella of Global Rights Nigeria(GRN) has condemned the alleged extrajudicial killing in strong terms and demanded justice, as well as an independent investigation into the matter.

A statement personally signed by the Executive Director of GRN, Abiodun Baiyewu, stated that the military officers who allegedly tortured and killed Ernest were identified as officers attached to Operation Whirl Stroke, a military campaign aimed at protecting citizens in Nigeria’s North Central by combating cultism and kidnapping.

The executive director also lamented that instead of protecting the deceased, the military allegedly deliberately and unlawfully executed him, violating both Nigerian law and international human rights standards.

Baiyewu stated that no reason or warrant was given for Owoicho’s arrest, noting that he was severely beaten and tortured publicly by soldiers for two hours until he succumbed to his wounds.

According to her, “His arrest was never documented, no charges were filed, no evidence was presented, and no court heard his case. Instead, the military served as accuser, judge, and executioner—a role unconscionable in a democracy. Section 33 of Nigeria’s Constitution guarantees the right to life, which can only be extinguished under exceptional legal circumstances.

“This killing also violates the Anti-Torture Act 2017 and Nigeria’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Convention Against Torture, both of which Nigeria has ratified. In a democracy, due process must be respected at every step of the criminal justice process, from arrest to sentencing. The Constitution offers robust protections to every citizen suspected of committing a crime, starting with the principle of innocent until proven guilty—a principle that is not optional. Global Rights said that extrajudicial killings like Ernest’s erode the rule of law and undermine public trust in institutions meant to protect citizens.”

This tragedy, the CSO said, is a stark reminder of the dangers of militarising internal security, stressing that while civil law enforcement agencies have flaws, they operate within a legal framework designed to protect suspects’ rights.

According to her, “Soldiers are trained for combat, not for policing communities or investigating crimes. Mr Owoicho is dead, but justice must be served. In light of this grave injustice, GRN demands the following: a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into Mr Owoicho’s killing, with full participation of the National Assembly, the National Human Rights Commission, and relevant oversight bodies. The perpetrators must be held accountable. A public acknowledgment of wrongdoing by the Nigerian military, along with adequate compensation for the deceased’s family, who have been robbed of a father and a provider. A comprehensive policy review on the military’s involvement in domestic law enforcement is necessary.”

“Nigeria must cease deploying soldiers for policing functions where trained civil law enforcement agencies are more appropriate. An immediate Zero Tolerance Directive from military leadership against torture, abuse, and extrajudicial killings is required.”

The CSO further demanded that the military must purge its ranks of officers who tarnish the image of the institution and violate citizens’ rights.

“While GRN acknowledges the dedication of gallant officers of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, we also recognise that the military continues to harbor elements who see uniforms as a license to brutalize rather than protect. The Rules of Engagement are clear: torture is never acceptable. Killing unarmed, untried non-combatant civilians is not only unlawful, it is inhumane. Enough is Enough. Nigeria cannot build a just society if it continues to permit impunity. Mr Owoicho’s life mattered; his death must not be in vain,” the statement added.