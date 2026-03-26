Mato: There’s Need to Follow through All Agreements Reached During Tinubu’s UK Visit

An enterpreneur and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Mr Mathew Oyerinmade Mato, in this interview speaks on President Bola Tinubu’s recent state visit to the United Kingdom, assesses the Renewed Hope Agenda, and outlines his preparedness to secure the APC ticket and deliver meaningful representation for people of Ondo South Senatorial District. Folalumi Alaran brings excerpts.

What are the key benefits of the Nigerian President’s recent state visit to the United Kingdom, and how will it impact Nigeria’s economy and global standing?

In my view, the recent state visit by the Nigerian President to the United Kingdom should be understood not as a ceremonial outing, but as a deliberate and strategic engagement aimed at advancing Nigeria’s economic and institutional interests.

Based on the available reports and expert commentary, there are already clear indications that the visit is yielding tangible benefits. One of the most significant outcomes is the advancement of concrete economic cooperation. For instance, the agreement securing approximately £746 million in export finance for the refurbishment of Lagos and Tin Can Island ports represents a major step forward.

This is not abstract diplomacy; it directly impacts trade efficiency, logistics, job creation, and Nigeria’s competitiveness as a regional commercial hub. When our ports work better, our economy performs better.

Beyond that, the visit has strengthened Nigeria’s trade and investment relationship with the United Kingdom. It reinforces existing frameworks designed to attract foreign direct investment and expand market access for Nigerian businesses. At a time when Nigeria is implementing key economic reforms, such engagements help to build investor confidence and signal that the country is serious about economic recovery and growth. There is also a broader strategic dimension. This visit, being the first of its kind in several decades, sends a powerful message to the international community that Nigeria is re-engaging at the highest diplomatic level.

In global affairs, perception plays a critical role. When a country demonstrates stability, openness, and leadership through high-level engagements, it strengthens its credibility, and that credibility often translates into partnerships, investments and opportunities.

In addition, such engagements typically deepen cooperation in areas like security, financial regulation, and governance systems. The UK has strong institutional capacity in these areas, and Nigeria stands to benefit from knowledge exchange, technical support, and collaborative frameworks that can improve regulatory effectiveness and strengthen anti-corruption mechanisms.

Of course, the true measure of success will lie in implementation. Agreements must be followed through, and commitments must translate into measurable outcomes for the Nigerian people.

However, based on the tangible developments already emerging, it is fair to say that this visit goes beyond symbolism; it reflects a purposeful effort to position Nigeria for economic growth, stronger institutions, and greater global relevance. Ultimately, diplomacy creates opportunity, and we are seeing an administration that is beginning to turn those opportunities into real, practical gains for the country.

How would you objectively assess the impact of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda so far, particularly in terms of economic reforms, social welfare, and institutional strengthening?

An objective assessment of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda shows a bold, reform-driven leadership that is already laying a strong and necessary foundation for Nigeria’s long-term stability, growth, and global competitiveness.

In the area of economic reforms, the administration has demonstrated exceptional courage and clarity of purpose.

For decades, Nigeria postponed critical decisions that constrained growth and discouraged investment. This administration has taken those difficult but necessary steps; most notably in reforming the fuel subsidy regime and restructuring the foreign exchange system. These actions have begun to restore fiscal discipline, improve transparency, and reposition Nigeria as a more credible destination for both domestic and international investors. What we are seeing is a transition from a consumption-driven, distortion-heavy economy to a more productive, investment-oriented one.

That is a fundamental shift, and it is already attracting renewed investor confidence and strengthening macroeconomic direction.

On social welfare, it is important to recognise that the President has not ignored the temporary pressures associated with reform. Rather, the Renewed Hope Agenda reflects a balanced approach; one that combines structural correction with targeted interventions aimed at protecting vulnerable Nigerians. The administration has continued to prioritise social investment programmes, support for low-income households, and measures designed to cushion the effects of economic adjustment.

What is particularly commendable is that, unlike in the past, these welfare initiatives are increasingly being aligned with sustainable funding and institutional frameworks, ensuring that support systems are not just reactive, but structured and enduring.

With respect to institutional strengthening, this is one of the most defining aspects of the Renewed Hope Agenda. The administration is deliberately moving Nigeria toward a system anchored on rules, transparency, and accountability.

Reforms in revenue generation, public finance management, and regulatory processes are improving the efficiency of government operations and restoring confidence in public institutions.

Additionally, Nigeria’s renewed engagement at the global level; such as the recent high level diplomatic interactions; reflects growing international confidence in the country’s governance direction and reform trajectory.

What stands out most is that this agenda is not about short-term political comfort; it is about long-term national transformation.

The President has chosen the path of responsibility over populism, and that is what true leadership requires.

In my view, the Renewed Hope Agenda is already achieving its core objective: correcting structural weaknesses, rebuilding economic credibility, and setting Nigeria on a sustainable path to prosperity.

As these reforms continue to mature, their full benefits will become even more evident in job creation, improved infrastructure, stronger institutions, and a better quality of life for Nigerians. Ultimately, what we are witnessing is a government that is not just managing the present, but deliberately shaping the future of Nigeria with courage, vision, and discipline.

Given the reported internal divisions within the APC in Ondo State, particularly the perceived rivalry between Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, how do you think the party can maintain unity and focus on governance ahead of future elections?

First, let me respectfully clarify that, to the best of my knowledge, the narrative of “division” or “rivalry” within the APC in Ondo State is largely overstated. The APC in Ondo remains one big, united family, built on shared values, collective responsibility, and loyalty to the broader vision of our great party under President Tinubu.

What you may be seeing or hearing in the public space is not unusual in a vibrant political party. In any progressive and democratic platform, there will always be diversity of perspectives, consultations, and engagements among leaders. That should not be mistaken for conflict. In fact, it is often a sign of strength; because it shows that the party is alive, participatory, and internally dynamic.

Governor Aiyedatiwa and Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, are both respected leaders who have demonstrated commitment to the progress of Ondo State and to the success of the APC at both state and national levels. They are working within the same political family and under the same leadership structure, and their contributions should be seen as complementary rather than competitive.

As a party, our priority remains very clear: governance, service delivery, and the welfare of the people of Ondo State. The APC has strong internal mechanisms for consultation, conflict resolution, and alignment of interests, and these structures ensure that the party continues to move forward in unity and purpose.

Going into future elections, what will define us is not speculation, but our track record of governance, our cohesion as a party, and our ability to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda. I am confident that the APC in Ondo State will continue to consolidate on its unity, deepen its internal democracy, and present a strong, united front that reflects the trust and expectations of our people.

So, in summary, I would say this: there is no rivalry; there is leadership, collaboration, and a shared commitment to progress. And that is what will continue to guide the APC in Ondo State moving forward.

After emerging second in the 2022 APC senatorial primary for Ondo South Senatorial District, what lessons have you learnt, and how are you positioning yourself differently to clinch the ticket in the next contest?

First, I have learnt that in politics, every contest is a lesson, every experience is a preparation, and every season has its own purpose. Coming second in the 2022 APC senatorial primary for Ondo South Senatorial District was not a setback to me; rather, it was a valuable stage in the journey. It gave me deeper insight into party dynamics, grassroots expectations, stakeholder engagement, and the importance of sustained political relationship building.

One of the greatest lessons I learnt is that aspiration must go beyond popularity alone; it must also be supported by stronger consultation, wider inclusion, and deeper consolidation across the entire district.

Since then, I have remained consistent, accessible, and committed to the people and to the APC family in Ondo South. I have continued to build bridges, strengthen relationships, and expand the reach of my political engagement across the six local government areas of the district.

At the same time, I must say clearly that power belongs to God. No man can take what God has not ordained, and no man can stop what God has destined. So, while we continue to do the necessary political work, consult widely, and remain loyal to our great party, I ultimately place my confidence in God, who gives power and establishes leadership at the right time.

That said, I am very optimistic about the next contest. I believe the circumstances are different, the support base is stronger, and the level of acceptability is much broader today. By the grace of God and with the goodwill of party leaders, stakeholders, and members across Ondo South, I am tactically and politically better positioned than ever before.

Without sounding immodest, it is clear that I remain one of the most visible, widely known, and warmly received political figures across Ondo South Senatorial District today. That popularity is not accidental; it is the product of consistency, people-centered engagement, humility, and a genuine commitment to service. But beyond popularity, what is even more important is capacity, credibility, and readiness to provide effective representation.

So, my answer is simple: I have learnt from 2022, I have grown from 2022, and I have used that experience to strengthen my reach, my structure, and my relationships. And with God’s will, the support of our party leaders, and the confidence of our people, I am very hopeful, indeed, very confident, that this time the APC ticket for Ondo South Senatorial District will come my way.

Recent opinion polls suggest that you are currently the leading aspirant in the Ondo South Senatorial District. If elected, beyond your legislative responsibilities, what practical steps will you take to improve living standards and deliver meaningful impact to your constituents?

First, I would like to sincerely appreciate the confidence reflected in those opinion polls. However, for me, leadership is not about leading in polls; it is about leading in purpose, preparation, and the ability to deliver real impact to the people.

If given the opportunity to represent Ondo South Senatorial District, my approach; beyond legislative duties, will be anchored on programmes, institutions, and measurable outcomes that directly improve the lives of our people.

My first priority is economic empowerment, particularly for our youths and emerging workforce. Through the MATO Digital Innovation Programme (MDIP), I intend to equip young people across the district with in-demand digital skills such as software development, data analysis, and artificial intelligence. This is not just training for its own sake; it is about creating pathways to employment, entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness.

Secondly, I will focus on grassroots economic inclusion through the Agro-Cooperative and Micro-Enterprise Empowerment Scheme. This will organise farmers, traders, and small-scale entrepreneurs into structured cooperatives, giving them access to inputs, training, and micro-credit. The goal is simple: to move our people from subsistence to sustainability, and from survival to prosperity.

In the area of healthcare, particularly for our elderly population, I will implement the MATO Healthcare Initiative, which is designed to provide community-based medical outreach, routine check-ups, and targeted support for low-income senior citizens. A society that does not care for its elderly cannot truly claim progress, and this initiative is about restoring dignity and support to that segment of our population.

Infrastructure development is also central to my plan. I will leverage legislative advocacy and strategic partnerships to attract and accelerate projects in roads, power, water supply, digital connectivity, and maritime development, especially in our riverine communities. At the same time, I will champion environmental justice, ensuring that impacted communities receive proper remediation and that development is both inclusive and sustainable.

Education remains a key pillar. Through bursaries and grants, I will support students from Ondo South to reduce financial barriers and invest in our future human capital. Perhaps most importantly, I will institutionalise a strong accountability and engagement framework. This includes quarterly town hall meetings across all six local government areas, public reporting of constituency projects, and continuous stakeholder engagement.

For me, representation must be visible, participatory, and measurable. My commitment is to move representation from promises to programmes, from presence to performance, and from politics to measurable progress.

If given the mandate, the people of Ondo South will not just have a Senator, they will have a system of delivery, a structure of accountability, and a leadership that is present, responsive, and impact-driven.