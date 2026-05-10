  • Sunday, 10th May, 2026

Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Recover AK-47 Rifle in Katsina Ambush

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 17 Brigade, Katsina State, have killed three terrorists during an ambush operation in Dutsin-Ma and recovered weapons and other items from the criminals.

The operation, carried out by troops deployed in the Forward Operating Base (FOB) FUDMA, took place along the Turare-Kitibawa-Kuka-Mai Damusa Road.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 17 Brigade, Captain Abayomi Adisa, said the troops had taken strategic blocking positions in the area as part of ongoing offensives against terrorists and criminal elements in state.

He disclosed that at about 9:40 p.m. on May 9, 2026, the troops intercepted a group of terrorists fleeing sustained military operations in the Matazu general area and engaged them in a fierce ambush.

He said items recovered from the suspects included one AK-47 rifle, one magazine loaded with three rounds of ammunition, one motorcycle, three cutlasses, assorted charms and a cash sum of N3,500.

Adisa said: “In continuation of troops offensive operations against terrorists and other criminal elements in Katsina State, troops of 17 Brigade deployed at FOB FUDMA took up blocking positions along Turare-Kitibawa-Kuka-Mai Damusa Road in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area.

“Consequently, at about 2140hrs on 9 May 2026, a group of terrorists fleeing troops operations in Matazu general area were ambushed by the troops.

“Accordingly, 3 terrorists were neutralized while one AK-47 rifle, one magazine loaded with 3 rounds of ammunition, one motorcycle, 3 cutlasses, assorted charms and cash sum of N3,500 only were recovered.”

He said troops have continued aggressive operations against terrorists and bandits across Katsina State in a bid to restore peace and improve security in the affected communities.

He also called on residents to continue supporting security agencies with credible intelligence that could assist ongoing operations against criminal groups in the state.

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