LASEPA Trains Industrial Operators on Sustainable Pollution Control

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) recently organised a training workshop for stakeholders in the industrial sector to promote sustainable practices in the operation and maintenance of pollution abatement plants across the state.

Speaking at the workshop held at Assbifi Events & Suites, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi Akodu, described the initiative as a critical step towards strengthening pollution management and improving environmental compliance among industries.

He explained that the annual programme was designed to assess compliance levels, recognise operators who adhere to regulatory standards and identify facilities requiring further training, particularly in effluent and industrial waste management.

According to him, “The sharing of compliance data with industries encourages self-regulation and improved environmental practices. Sustained enforcement and monitoring efforts have gradually enhanced environmental performance across the state.”

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Omobolaji Tajudeen Gaji, stressed the importance of sustainable practices in pollution abatement operations.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Environmental Assessment Department, Adeniran Ademola, Gaji said health and safety, as well as strict quality control measures, must remain central to pollution management programmes.

He also underscored the need for continuous capacity building to address evolving industry demands, advocating the engagement of experienced resource persons and the adoption of advanced technologies.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Mamud Adegbite, commended LASEPA for organising what he described as a timely and impactful workshop.

Represented by the Director, Water Resources Department, Oyedele James, Adegbite noted that effective management of pollution abatement facilities remained essential for safeguarding public health and protecting environmental integrity.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Babatunde Ajayi, emphasised the growing adoption of modern technologies such as scrubbers and Artificial Intelligence-enabled monitoring systems to track emissions and improve environmental performance.

He stated: “Consistent monitoring and enforcement had produced measurable results, with compliance levels among industries improving significantly in recent years.”

He added that many industries had begun installing pollution control systems, leading to reduced emissions as confirmed by monitoring data.

According to him, enforcement remains a key aspect of the agency’s mandate, warning that non-compliant operators risk sanctions including fines, shutdowns and legal prosecution.

Ajayi further revealed that the agency was collaborating with federal authorities and the Ministry of Health in sharing environmental and public health data to strengthen regulatory frameworks.

Also speaking, the Head of Legal Unit at LASEPA, Temitope Kayode, outlined the agency’s enforcement mechanisms, stressing adherence to established laws, standards and due process.

She urged participants to apply the knowledge gained from the workshop towards improving the operation and maintenance of effluent treatment plants for a cleaner and pollution-free environment in Lagos State.

The event featured the presentation of certificates of participation to registered participants.