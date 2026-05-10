APC Leaders Back Paddy Iyamu, Billy Osawaru For Reps Tickets In Edo

Indications have emerged that influential leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oredo Federal Constituency may have settled for former Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, as the party’s preferred candidate for the House of Representatives seat ahead of the party primaries.

Multiple party sources, familiar with the ongoing consultations, disclosed that the move, believed to have the backing of critical stakeholders within the constituency, is said to have raised political dust particularly among loyalists of Iyamu’s rival for the ticket, Hon. Osaro Obazee.

Sources said disagreements reportedly surfaced during a series of closed-door meetings held by party leaders to strategise ahead of the 2027 electoral contest, with supporters of Obazee insisting that the race should be left open and competitive.

Support for Osaro was said to have been countered with argument from leaders that he failed to secure victory for the party in the 2023 House of Representatives ticket given to him.

But majority of party leaders were said to have rallied behind Iyamu, citing what they described as his longstanding contributions to the growth of the APC in Oredo and Edo South Senatorial District, as well as his perceived political reach and connection to influential figures at the national level.

A senior APC leader in the constituency, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, said the growing acceptability of Iyamu among the party faithful and residents, played a major role in the decision.

According to him, “Paddy Iyamu currently enjoys massive grassroots support across Oredo. Anywhere he goes, people troop out in large numbers in what many of us see as an organic demonstration of acceptance and popularity.

“He also distinguished himself during the 2024 governorship election by delivering his ward for Governor Monday Okpebholo at a time many leaders failed to secure victory in their areas. Beyond that, he committed enormous personal resources to the success of the party.

“We strongly believe that with his political network, experience and access to the power structure at the centre, Oredo Federal Constituency stands to gain more dividends of democracy if he emerges.”

Meanwhile, strong indications have also emerged that the chances of the incumbent lawmaker representing Uhunmwode/Orhionmwon Federal Constituency, Hon. Billy Osawaru, securing the APC ticket for a second term may have received a major boost following alleged intervention by top party leaders in the state.

Osawaru is currently facing opposition from former Edo State Commissioner, Hon. Washington Osifo, who is also reportedly interested in contesting for the seat on the platform of the APC.

However, party insiders disclosed that Governor Okpebholo recently convened a strategic reconciliation meeting involving leaders and stakeholders from the constituency, with both aspirants and other influential party figures in attendance.

Sources at the meeting revealed that after extensive deliberations, party leaders resolved to back Osawaru’s re-election bid in what observers described as part of efforts to avoid a divisive primary contest ahead of the general election.

A party source familiar with the development said the governor and other stakeholders believed retaining Osawaru would strengthen party stability and preserve existing political structures within the federal constituency.