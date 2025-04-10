Sexual Harassment: FUOYE  Absolves Professor Fasina, Orders Mrs. Adebayo to Apologise

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Oye Ekiti, has exonerated the Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Abayomi Fasina, from the alleged sexual harassment leveled against him by Mrs. Folasade Adebayo.

The panel which sat over the alleged sexual harassment against Professor Abayomi released its report after conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations.

The Governing Council of the university in its meeting on April 8, 2025, considered the report and made several decisions, one of which was an order directing the Ex-acting Director of Works, Mrs. Folasade Adebayo, to tender a letter of apology to the university authorities for dragging the university’s name into disrepute.

She is also to tender an unreserved apology to the Council within seven days. In the same vein, the local branch Chairman of the University’s Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Benjamin Faleye, and his Secretary, Mrs. Ayomikun Aluko, are also expected to tender a letter of apology to the university authorities within seven days.

The panel in its report said Mrs. Adebayo did not in her petition allege any sexual harassment against the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina. The Council also confirmed that the earlier investigation by the Nigeria Police Force during investigation did not have any proof or statement that she was sexually harassed.

The Council said: “All documents relied in the investigation by the committee were attached to the report (NPF report, audio, their transcripts, correspondences by the vice-chancellor and Adebayo, minutes of management meetings.

“The Council condemned the recording of the Vice-Chancellor without his knowledge and consent. All members of the Council agreed that the recordings were tools for blackmail to confirm Adebayo as substantive director of works which the vice-chancellor has no authority to do.”

Meanwhile, the council also made a statement on the Internal Review Processes for Promotion to Professional Cadre with case study on Dr. Ngozi Ole, the council advocated that steps be taken to strengthen the institution promotion exercise. The report was signed by the Registrar to the Council, Mufutau A. Ibrahim.