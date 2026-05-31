Take Fight to Terrorists, Army Chief Tasks Personnel

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has charged personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to intensify offensive operations against terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements, declaring that such threats must be confronted and denied any safe haven across the country.

The CAS gave the directive during the final Physical Fitness Test for trainees of Special Forces Course 13/2026 at the Regiment Training Centre Annex (RTCA), Bauchi, where he reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to strengthening its operational effectiveness through rigorous and realistic Special Forces training.

According to him, the Air Force will continue to enhance its capacity to combat terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping and other security challenges by producing highly trained and mission-ready personnel capable of responding effectively to evolving threats.

In a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the CAS noted that the changing security environment requires personnel who are physically fit, mentally resilient and fully prepared for complex operational tasks.

He stated: “The Nigerian Air Force will continue to train, equip and deploy personnel capable of taking the fight to terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements wherever they may be found.

Those who threaten innocent citizens, terrorise communities and undermine the peace of our nation must understand that there will be no sanctuary for criminality. Our resolve is unwavering, and our commitment to protecting Nigerians remains absolute.”

Speaking during the exercise, the Commandant of RTCA Bauchi, Squadron Leader Edeama Lawrence Akpan, explained that the assessment was designed to ensure that only trainees who demonstrate exceptional physical fitness, determination and operational readiness are allowed to progress in the course.

He stressed that Special Forces personnel are frequently required to operate in austere and hostile environments where mission success depends largely on physical endurance, mental toughness and an unwavering commitment to duty.

According to him, the exercise remains a critical benchmark for evaluating the preparedness of trainees for the demands of special operations and future operational responsibilities.

The final Physical Fitness Test, he noted, reflects the Nigerian Air Force’s determination to sustain a highly capable force ready to support ongoing military operations nationwide. It also underscores the Service’s commitment to developing physically fit, mentally resilient and mission-ready Special Forces operators capable of responding effectively to contemporary security challenges.

Through sustained investment in realistic training and adherence to uncompromising standards, the NAF continues to build an elite force prepared to dominate the battlespace, protect innocent lives and contribute decisively to the achievement of national security objectives.