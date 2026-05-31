Obafemi Awolowo Foundation Opens Applications for Future Leaders Fellowship Across Africa, Diaspora

The Obafemi Awolowo Foundation has announced the commencement of applications for the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Future Leaders Fellowship Programme, a merit-based leadership initiative aimed at raising a new generation of ethical and visionary leaders across Africa, the Caribbean and the global diaspora.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Foundation described the Fellowship as a highly selective programme inspired by the legacy of Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ, SAN (1909–1987), and designed to equip young people with the skills and values required for impactful leadership.

According to the Foundation, the Fellowship reflects its commitment to “moving from celebrating history to shaping the future” and seeks to nurture leaders who are ethical, visionary and driven by positive societal impact.

The Foundation stated that the programme is open to young people between the ages of 20 and 35 and is intended to provide participants with “the values, discipline, knowledge and leadership skills required to make meaningful contributions to society.”

It recalled that the initiative was first unveiled during the 2026 Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Memorial Lecture held on March 6, noting that the Fellowship draws inspiration from Chief Awolowo’s lifelong commitment to principled governance, social justice and human development through education.

Highlighting the challenges confronting young Africans, the Foundation observed that many face economic uncertainty and deep social inequalities despite being highly talented, innovative and globally connected.

According to the statement, “young people across Africa today face economic uncertainty and deep social inequalities, yet remain extraordinarily talented, innovative and globally connected. What many require is structured support, mentorship and a values-based leadership framework capable of translating potential into transformational impact.”

The Foundation explained that the Fellowship was conceived to bridge this gap by connecting Awolowo’s leadership ideals with contemporary realities in governance, public service, entrepreneurship and social development.

“The programme aims to build a vibrant pan-African network of future leaders who embody integrity, excellence and service, while fostering an alumni community that will continue to grow in influence and impact,” the statement said.

Participants in the programme will undergo leadership development training, personal effectiveness sessions, mentorship, collaborative learning and practical problem-solving exercises focused on addressing real societal challenges.

The inaugural edition of the Fellowship will run for eight weeks beginning on October 4, 2026, with virtual sessions scheduled every Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Nigeria time.

The Foundation stressed that admission into the Fellowship is strictly merit-based. Applicants will be required to submit a personal statement and provide two referees as part of the selection process.

Interested candidates can submit applications through the Foundation’s online portal: https://obafemiawolowofoundation.com/future-leaders-fellowship/

Applications will close on August 31, 2026.

The Foundation also advised prospective applicants seeking further information to contact the Programme Coordinator via email at oaflf@awolowofoundation.org or awolowofoundation@yahoo.com .