Housing Minister Threatens Project Revocation Over Contract Breach

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma, has threatened to revoke housing projects awarded to contractors who have failed to comply with the terms and conditions of their contracts.

Darma, who issued the warning during an inspection of ongoing 250 housing projects in Katsina on Sunday, expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work and the prolonged delays recorded in several project sites.

The 250-housing units were awarded by the Federal Government through the former minister, Ahmed Dangiwa, with a completion period of six months.

But Darma explained that the contractors handling the Renewed Hope Housing projects have violated contractual agreements by failing to complete the projects within the stipulated period.

He noted that the Katsina housing projects initially scheduled for completion within six months have remained unfinished after more than one and a half years.

The minister further said the contractors had exceeded the six-month completion period stated in their contracts without obtaining official extensions from the Federal Government.

Darma said: “I was told that there are 250 houses completed here, but from what I have seen, only 130 are completely completed, which means 120 have not been completed. So, close to half of it has not been completed.

“I am not satisfied. I think it is not good for someone who has signed a contract agreement and said that he will finish this work in a certain time, and you have now delayed the work for whatever reason without seeking for the extension of the duration.

“If you cannot finish it in six months for whatever reason, you come back to the ministry and make an addendum to that contract. If it is money that you don’t have, you come to the ministry and ask for an extension of time.”

The minister directed officials of the ministry to compile comprehensive reports on all contracts at the site, including details of contractors, contract terms, duration and levels of completion.

He, however, disclosed that a technical assessment team would later evaluate the structural integrity and habitability of the housing units before they are handed over to beneficiaries.