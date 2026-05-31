1,000 Persons Benefit from Free Medicals in Delta Community As Nigerian Navy Celebrates 70th Anniversary 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Over 1,000 persons from Uvwie community and environs in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State have benefited from an elaborate free medical outreach organised by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta, Warri, Delta State.

The special purpose outreach, which held at the Uvwie Townhall, along PTI road, and attracted the elderly men and women, youths and children and was coordinated by the Nigerian Navy Hospital, Warri as part of the Nigerian Navy 70th anniversary celebrations.

The beneficiaries were treated for blood pressure, blood sugar, hepatitis B and C, malaria, urine tests, and general medical treatment.

During the free medical rhapsody, insecticide-treated mosquito nets were distributed for children and pregnant women.

What makes the exercise different from the previous ones was that the beneficiaries were also feted with sumptuous meals with soft drinks and water.

Speaking at the event, Commander NNS Delta, Warri, Commodore Shehu Mohammed Tasiu, said the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy was brought to the doorstep of the people to remind them that people and the navy were part of one nation.

“The Nigerian Navy, through Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA, has brought our 70th anniversary celebrations to your doorstep in the form of service. Service that heals, service that restores dignity, and service that reminds us that we are all part of one nation.

“Seventy years ago, the Nigerian Navy was established to defend our territorial integrity and secure our maritime domain. Over seven decades, we have grown from a small colonial naval force into a professional, people-centred navy that understands its duty extends beyond the high seas,” he stated.

Commodore Tasiu said the navy chose not only to commemorate its 70th anniversary with parades and colours but with actions that touch lives directly

“This free medical outreach to Uvwie Community is one of those actions. The Nigerian Navy’s support for healthcare in Warri and the wider Niger Delta is anchored on a simple belief: a healthy community is a secured community. You cannot ask a people to partner with you for peace if they are burdened by preventable sickness and lack access to basic care.

“We deliberately brought this free medical outreach to Ovwie community because it aligns with the Chief of the Naval Staff’s vision of a professional, people-centred navy and because we understand the realities on ground,” he added.

Commodore Tasiu called for continued support of the host communities, urging them to provide timely information to security agencies around them for prompt action.

The Commanding Officer, Nigerian Navy Hospital, Warri, Captain Umar Faruk Adamu, said over 1,000 beneficiaries were expected to benefit from the programme sponsored by the NNS Delta as part of the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy celebrations.

President General of Uvwie community, Chief Hope Erute, commended the Nigerian Navy for its gesture in bringing medical outreach to the community.

He acknowledged that that was the second time the Nigerian Navy was extending hands of relationship to the people of the community, adding: “This gesture will definitely deepen the military-civilian relationship.”

One of the beneficiaries, Uche Blessings, said she was reluctant to come out for the event but on a second thought, decided to give it a trial and never regretted it.

“I have eye problems. I can’t read small letters but after examining my eyes, they gave me reading glasses. I am very happy I came. I was reluctant at first, but I’m glad I came,” she added.