Foundation Graduates Nine Breast Cancer Survivors from ESAI 2026 Cohort

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

‎Nine breast cancer survivors have graduated from the maiden cohort of the Empower Survivors Aftercare Initiative (ESAI), a post-treatment empowerment programme by Engraced Life Foundation designed to help survivors rebuild their lives through vocational training, mentorship, psychosocial support and business empowerment.

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‎The graduation and survivors celebration ceremony, held recently, at the Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic Hospital (POCCH), Port Harcourt, showcased products personally made by the survivors during the one-month intensive training programme.

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‎Survivors from the baking class produced the official graduation cake and displayed pastries including meat pies, banana bread, healthy granola, chin chin, puff-puff, egg rolls, samosas, and spring rolls.

Participants trained in fashion craft exhibited handmade hats, bags, shoes, accessories, and Afrocentric Ankara fashion pieces, while trainees from the soap-making class showcased liquid soap, bleach, hair freshener, and anti-dandruff hair cream.

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‎One of the beneficiaries, Precious Chisa Ethel Amadi, a one-year breast cancer survivor, shared an emotional testimony about contemplating suicide after the drastic changes her life took following her diagnosis.

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‎According to her, financial hardship forced her to move back in with her mother after her husband left, leaving her emotionally devastated and uncertain about the future.

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‎“This programme came at the right time for me. Now I have a skill that can help me survive, meet my hospital appointments, feed properly, and even look forward to giving back someday by helping other women through similar training,” she said.

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‎Another beneficiary, Goodluck Ogbonna, recounted the stigma she experienced during chemotherapy treatment, revealing that commercial drivers often refused to carry her while petty traders avoided selling to her because of her appearance during treatment.

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‎She explained that despite completing treatment in 2021, she struggled emotionally and financially to fully regain stability until joining ESAI.

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‎“The counselling, training, mentorship and constant engagement became a lifeline for me. For the first time in years, I feel seen, valued, and hopeful again,” she said.

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‎The ESAI, launched on March 31, 2026, was created to bridge the gap between cancer survival and long-term stability, particularly in low-resource African communities where many survivors face emotional trauma, stigma, financial hardship, and difficulty reintegrating into society after treatment.

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‎The initiative combines one month of intensive physical training with five months of hybrid mentorship, counselling, business guidance, and growth monitoring to help survivors build sustainable livelihoods and regain confidence after treatment.

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‎Speaking during the event, National Coordinator of Engraced Life Foundation and Project Manager for the ESAI 2026 Cohort, Tamunotonye Pamela Daniel, expressed appreciation to the International Cancer Foundation (ICF) of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) for providing over 90 per cent of the funding support for the pilot cohort.

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‎According to her, “Many survivors finish treatment alive but emotionally broken, financially drained, stigmatised, and unable to fully reintegrate into society because cancer treatment wipes out not just personal savings but often entire family resources.”

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‎She called on government institutions, organisations and individuals to support the expansion of ESAI to reach more women in underserved communities across Nigeria and Africa.

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‎The beneficiaries were trained by Mrs. Blessing Ogechi Onyebuchi of O’BLENNEZ Kraft (soap making), Dr. Iniobong Usenobong Donatus of Floperia Classic World (Ankara fashion craft), Kilsi Uchendu of Kling Bakeshop (baking), and Ali Virtue of VSAFRIQUE (fashion accessories and entrepreneurship).

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‎Graduates also received startup support tools and business seed funding, including industrial ovens, mixers, sewing machines with tailoring accessories, mannequins, production basins, industrial hand mixers, safety gear, and one-month supplies of soap-making chemicals and ingredients.

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‎Consultant Clinical Oncologist and Head of the Department of Radiotherapy and Clinical Oncology, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Dr. Olusegun Biyi-Olutunde commended the initiative and praised the founder of Engraced Life Foundation, Mrs. Ethel Olomu, for her commitment to survivorship advocacy.

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‎According to him, “Ethel Olomu, as a 16-year-old breast cancer survivor herself, continues to raise the bar in breast cancer advocacy and survivor care.

“Through ESAI and her team, she has once again demonstrated the importance of supporting survivors beyond hospital treatment. As practitioners in oncology, we understand that healing must also include emotional support, empowerment and reintegration.”

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‎Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the management of Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic Hospital, Mr. Francis Byron Opinion, Chief Quality Officer representing the Chief Executive Officer, applauded the courage of the survivors and the impact of the initiative.

He, alongside Business Development Manager of POCCH, Mfon Inyang, presented appreciation awards to each of the graduates on behalf of the hospital management.

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‎Certificates, startup equipment and business support seed funding were presented to the survivors by breast cancer advocates, Dr. Ella Ezeadilije popularly known as Veronica’s Daughter, and Adata Bio Briggs, President of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State chapter.

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‎Also speaking at the event, socialite, human resource professional and humanitarian Esther Walter Anga congratulated Engraced Life Foundation and the survivors, emphasizing that: “Hope, determination and community support make all the difference.”

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‎Engraced Life Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the ESAI model to empower more breast cancer survivors across Nigeria through future cohorts.

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