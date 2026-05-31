Police Lost 140 Officers to Violent Attacks, Others in One Year in FCT, Disu Reveals

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has revealed that no fewer than 140 officers died from violent attacks, accidents, and other duty-related incidents within a one-year period in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), highlighting the enormous risks and sacrifices associated with policing in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interactive session with members of the Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CCAN) in Abuja, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu said policing in the country remains highly demanding, with many officers working far beyond regular hours to meet growing security challenges.

According to a statement by the Chairman of CCAN, the traditional shift system is no longer practical due to the realities of modern policing and the increasing security demands placed on officers.

Disu said: “We no longer operate the conventional policing structure of morning, afternoon, and night shifts. Officers work virtually around the clock under very difficult circumstances. Last year alone, the FCT Police Command lost about 140 officers through violent attacks, accidents, and other duty-related incidents.”

He added that many police personnel continue to sacrifice their comfort, rest, and even their lives to ensure citizens can live and conduct their daily activities in peace and safety.

The IGP emphasized that despite the challenges faced by officers, the Force remains committed to professionalism and accountability. He reiterated the police’s zero-tolerance policy on impunity, assuring Nigerians that any officer found guilty of misconduct would be sanctioned in accordance with established laws and professional standards.

“We have consistently demonstrated our commitment to ending impunity within the Force, and we will continue to address complaints against personnel professionally and decisively. At the same time, officers carrying out lawful duties must also be protected from harassment and deliberate misinformation,” he said.

Disu also assured Nigerians that the Force would continue to strengthen engagement with the media as part of efforts to promote transparency, build public confidence, and improve communication on security issues.

Describing journalists as key stakeholders in the fight against insecurity, he called for sustained collaboration between the police and the media to encourage responsible and accurate reporting of security matters.

The Inspector General further cautioned against the indiscriminate recording and circulation of police-related video content, warning that the misuse of such materials could damage officers’ morale, distort public perception, and negatively affect ongoing security operations.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CCAN), Mr. Festus Fifen, reaffirmed the commitment of crime correspondents to supporting national security efforts through factual, balanced, and responsible journalism.

“We are no longer just reporting violence; we are part of a system working towards building a safer society,” Fifen said.