Youth Party Conducts Primaries Across Key Constituencies Ahead of 2027 General Elections

Wale Igbintade

The Youth Party has conducted primary elections across selected constituencies nationwide as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to strengthen its political presence and expand participation in Nigeria’s democratic process.

The primaries, held on Friday, May 29, 2026, drew party officials, aspirants, members, delegates and observers from various parts of the country, underscoring growing interest in the party’s activities as it positions itself for broader electoral participation in the next election cycle.

Party members described the exercise as a crucial internal democratic process designed to select candidates who will fly the party’s flag in legislative elections at both state and federal levels.

Across participating constituencies, eligible members took part in voting exercises aimed at determining the party’s standard-bearers for the 2027 polls.

The exercise formed part of the Youth Party’s broader strategy to deepen internal democracy, strengthen grassroots engagement and expand its political footprint across Nigeria.

Political observers noted that the conduct of the primaries represents an important test of the party’s organisational capacity and readiness as it seeks to emerge as a more competitive force in the country’s political landscape.

One of the notable features of the exercise was the implementation of the party’s One Member One Vote (OMOV) system, which enabled all eligible members to directly participate in the selection of candidates.

The system was widely viewed by party members as a demonstration of the party’s commitment to transparency, inclusiveness and internal democracy.

The primaries generated considerable interest in several constituencies across the country.

In Ondo State, attention focused on the Idanre State House of Assembly Constituency, where Mr. Obafusi Obatayo Johnson participated in the party’s primary election.

Party stakeholders closely monitored developments in the constituency, which was considered one of the notable contests during the exercise.

In Bayelsa State, Mr. Corlenius Oguara featured in the primary election for the Nembe State House Constituency, attracting interest among party members and supporters.

The South-East also witnessed keen participation, particularly in the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of Abia State, where Engr. Ojisi Lebechi Ogbaja contested for the party’s ticket.

Another constituency that attracted attention was the Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency, regarded by party officials as strategically important to the party’s expansion efforts.

Similarly, the Kaduna North Senatorial District primary emerged as one of the most closely watched contests as stakeholders assessed the party’s prospects in future national elections.

In Lagos State, members followed developments surrounding Ms. Dolapo Osunsina, who participated in the primary process relating to Eti-Osa Constituency II of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The primaries came shortly after the party concluded a screening exercise for aspirants, during which prospective candidates underwent verification and eligibility assessments ahead of the elections.

Members described the process as a platform for the exchange of ideas, grassroots mobilisation and leadership development within the party.

Party stakeholders expressed satisfaction with the level of participation recorded during the exercise, describing turnout as encouraging and indicative of growing confidence in the party’s internal democratic structures.

According to party members, the contests carried strategic significance, particularly in constituencies where the Youth Party hopes to increase its visibility and strengthen its support base ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party has consistently projected itself as a platform committed to citizen participation, accountability and issue-based politics, while encouraging greater engagement of young Nigerians in governance and public affairs.

As voting concluded in participating constituencies, attention shifted to campaign planning, voter outreach and grassroots mobilisation as successful aspirants prepare for the next phase of the electoral process.

With results continuing to emerge from various constituencies, party supporters have expressed optimism about the quality of candidates likely to emerge from the process and represent the party in the forthcoming elections.