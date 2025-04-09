Tinubu, Industry Leaders Mourn Visionary Banker, Business Icon, Pascal Dozie

•NESG, Obi, Ezekwesili, Toriola, Nweke, Chukwu, express sadness

•Describe his demise as great loss to private sector, nation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Nume Ekeghe in Lagos and Tony Icheku in Owerri





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and prominent figures across Nigeria’s public and private sectors yesterday paid tributes to Chief Pascal Gabriel Dozie, the founder of the defunct Diamond Bank and pioneer Chairman of MTN Nigeria, who died yesterday, a day before his 86th birthday.

Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the Dozie family, the business community, and all Nigerians on the passing of the elder statesman, entrepreneur, and banker.

His son and founder of Sparkle Bank, Uzoma Dozie, who confirmed the demise of his father, wrote, “With deep sorrow, but with gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Pascal Gabriel Dozie, on 8th April 2025.

“He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a man of unwavering Catholic faith. His life was marked by service – to God, his family, and country.

“He is survived by his loving wife, Chinyere, his children, grandchildren, and all who were blessed to know him.

“We thank God for the gift of his life and the legacy he leaves behind. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Dozie, born April 9, 1939, in Egbu, Owerri, Imo State, began his educational journey at Our Lady’s School in Emekuku, near Owerri, and advanced to the prestigious London School of Economics, where he earned a degree in Economics and a master’s in Administrative Science.

He established Diamond Bank at the age of 51, and through the financial institution that was dominant in retail banking, he made his most enduring mark.

At a time when banking in Nigeria was viewed with scepticism, he envisioned a customer-friendly, technology-driven financial institution. Diamond Bank overtime became a benchmark for innovation and integrity in the Nigerian financial space.

Under his leadership, Diamond Bank attracted top talent, pioneered electronic banking innovations, and set new standards for customer service. In 2006, he handed over leadership to his son, Uzoma Dozie, becoming one of the first Nigerian banking founders to successfully implement a family-led succession plan.

The deceased played a pivotal role in the early days of Nigeria’s mobile telecommunications revolution and was instrumental to the launch of MTN Nigeria, serving as its pioneer chairman. His leadership style was marked by humility, integrity, and long-term vision.

He was decorated with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in recognition of his contributions to Nigeria’s economic and financial sector.

Tinubu, in a statement yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Dozie as a visionary whose contributions to Nigeria’s economic architecture left an enduring legacy.

The said regarding Dozie, in the statement, “As the founder of Diamond Bank and the pioneer Chairman of MTN Nigeria, he was at the forefront of two of the most transformative sectors in Nigeria’s development journey: banking and telecommunications.

“Chief Dozie, a steadfast believer in Nigeria’s vast potential, was pivotal in shaping the financial services industry and expanding access to mobile connectivity nationwide. His influential leadership extended well beyond corporate boardrooms.

“In addition to his business acumen, Chief Dozie served as a former director at the Central Bank of Nigeria, President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, dedicating decades of service to national policy formulation, private sector development, and youth empowerment.”

Tinubu lauded Dozie as “a rare breed business leader whose wisdom, humility, and pioneering efforts laid a foundation upon which many continue to build. His passing is a profound loss to the private sector and Nigeria”.

The president prayed for the peaceful repose of Dozie’s soul and extended his condolences to his wife, children, and extended family.

He called upon the Nigerian private sector to honour Dozie’s memory by upholding the virtues of integrity, innovation, and nation-building, for which he was renowned.

Beyond corporate leadership, Dozie was deeply interested in Nigeria’s economic development. He was the founding Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), where he championed private sector-led reforms.

NESG described him as a visionary leader, nation builder, and enduring symbol of integrity, adding that his legacy will continue to shape Nigeria’s economic journey for generations to come.

NESG, in a statement, said, “With profound respect, we mourn the passing of Dr. Pascal G. Dozie, OON, CON Founding Father and Pioneer Chairman Emeritus of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

“A visionary leader, nation builder, and enduring symbol of integrity, Dr. Dozie’s legacy will continue to shape Nigeria’s economic journey for generations to come.

“We honour his remarkable life of service, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to national development. May his soul rest in perfect.”

Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, wrote, “I am deeply saddened this morning by the news of the passing of Dr. Pascal Dozie, a man I held in high esteem. I met him during the formation of Diamond Bank and later MTN Nigeria, and throughout our collaboration, I came to know him as a true gentleman and a teacher who always sought the good of all.”

Obi added, “His legacy as a banker and entrepreneur stands as a testament to his vision, leadership, and commitment to excellence.

“May God Almighty grant him eternal rest, and comfort his family and all of us who mourn his irreplaceable loss.”

A former Minister of Education and prominent public policy advocate, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, also paid her respects, describing Dozie, “As a foremost pioneer of venture capitalism on our continent who knew how to support start-ups ever before start-ups became a thing.”

A former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke Jr., echoed similar sentiments.

In a tribute posted on LinkedIn, Nweke wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Pascal Dozie, visionary entrepreneur, former central banker, philanthropist, and founder of Diamond Bank. He was deeply committed to good governance and Nigeria’s economic progress.”

Dozie was also known for his humility and grace, qualities that defined both his professional and personal life. He was on the boards of several major corporations. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, in a statement, said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Pascal Gabriel Dozie, founding Chairman of MTN Nigeria. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

“A pioneer, statesman, and titan of industry, Dr. Dozie played a pivotal role in the emergence of mobile telephony in Nigeria and in shaping the MTN Nigeria story. He brought insight, experience, and leadership at a time when bold vision was essential.

“He was instrumental in securing the early support and investment that brought the Y’ello dream to life. On May 16, 2001, he made the first call on the MTN network, a historic moment in Nigeria’s telecommunications journey.”

Toriola added, “For 18 years, from 2001 to 2019, Dr. Dozie served as Chairman, leading with strength and conviction. His presence on the Board was unifying. He championed good governance, corporate responsibility, and long-term value, deeply committed to the greater good. In challenging times, he remained a stabilising force.

“His unwavering belief in Nigeria’s potential and his dedication to its development were truly inspiring. His leadership at MTN Nigeria laid the foundation for our success, and his legacy will continue to guide us in the years to come.”

The statement listed some landmark contributions of the deceased to include the incorporation of the MTN Nigeria Foundation in 2004, “and our commitment to dedicating a percentage of profit after tax to social investments; launch of one of Africa’s largest switching centres in 2010; his significant role in 2015 during critical conversations around the regulatory fine and its resolution.”

Dozie’s contributions also included, “The introduction of Africa’s first 3G feature phone in 2018 and MTN Nigeria’s listing in 2019 on the premium board of the Nigerian Exchange,” the statement said.

CEO, Cowry Assets Management, Johnson Chukwu, wrote, “One of the great men who created the personality that is today known as Johnson Chukwu is no more. I feel weak and sad but I thank God for the privilege of having Dr. Pascal Dozie as one of my mentors.

“PGD was a great man who built so many others. I am proud to say that I am one of those who passed through his tutelage. One of the memorable quotes I imbibed from him is ‘life is not a sprint but a long distance race.’

“PGD also taught me that ‘whatever you are is not of your making but from God.’ He will forever be remembered. His legacy will never die. May the Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest.”