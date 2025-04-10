INEC: We’re Yet to Take Final Decision On Delineation of Wards in Warri Federal Constituency

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that contrary to speculations making the rounds, it is yet to take a final decision on the delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement Thursday appealed to all stakeholders in the constituency to refrain from engaging in any activity that could threaten the peace and security of the area.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the misleading narratives about the proposed delineation of wards in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Federal Constituency as ordered by the Supreme Court in its judgment delivered on 2nd December 2022.”

Olumekun said following the Supreme Court judgment, the commission embarked on extensive consultations from February 2023 to July 2024 involving all the critical stakeholders, followed by fieldwork in all the communities in the three local government areas culminating in the production of a draft report.

He added that the commission held further consultation with stakeholders in Warri on Friday, April 4, 2025, where copies of the draft report were presented to the representatives of each of the parties connected with the issue.

Olumekun stressed that the purpose was to give them the opportunity to raise any concerns they might have.

He noted: “The overall objective was to arrive at an amicable agreement endorsed by all the parties involved.

“Therefore, contrary to the speculations making the rounds, the commission is yet to take a final decision on the delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency.

“We urge representatives of the various stakeholders to submit their observations on the draft report which will serve as the basis for further engagement on the matter.”

The commission reaffirmed that it would continue to operate based on fairness, equity, the rule of law and in full consultation with all stakeholders.