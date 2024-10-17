N’Central APC Stands Down Call for Ganduje to Resign Pending NEC’s Decision

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The North Central All Progressives Congress (APC) forum, has disclosed its resolve to suspend its agitation for the removal of the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, pending the resolve of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), which plans to meet soon.

The forum has been opposed to the appointment of Ganduje from outset, arguing that the position should have been ceded to the North Central region in accordance with the party constitution of 2022 as amended.



As a result, the forum had dragged Ganduje to a Federal High Court, Abuja, praying for the nullification of his appointment as the National Chairman of the party.



But in a statement yesterday, the Chairman of the North Central APC forum, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, said they were not opposed to Ganduje as a person, but that all they had been pursuing was the rights, privileges and democratic dividends of the region.



He explained that some peace and reconciliatory initiatives were being put in place with the intention to foster unity and ensure the progress of the party.

“It has been seven years since the formation of this great North Central APC forum. Seven years of formidable struggle and agitation in defence of our geo-political zone. We have indeed led struggles for the political balance of our region.



“Recall that when the former National Chairman of our party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, resigned his position in 2023, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was elected by the National Executive Committee as his replacement.



“Immediately after the announcement, we stood in defence of our region, insisting that Abdullahi Adamu’s successor should have come from the North Central geo-political zone in line with the party’s constitution. We instituted a lawsuit against Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at a Federal High Court Abuja.

“It was a long judicial battle that we believed was going to be victorious, unfortunately, the court decided the case against us. We were committed, dogged and resilient in pressing on. Let it be on record that we do not have personal issues against the person of Ganduje.



“Our activism is based on our feelings that the national chairman should have been retained in the north central zone after the exit of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.



“We have come to an agreement that the NEC has all the powers to make decisions for our party including the zoning and elections into vacant positions of our party. We understand that it was the NEC that elected Ganduje.



“More importantly is the fact that another NEC is just around the corner where further decisions will be made to the advantage of the party as we prepare for the 2027 general elections,” Zazzaga said.



He however, concluded that, “We at the forum have unanimously agreed to step down our agitation pending the decision of the National Executive Committee of our party.

“This is in line with our principle of fairness, equity and justice in order not to cause unnecessary disaffection among political leaders from the North Central zone and other leaders of our party.”