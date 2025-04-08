Elias Confirmed as Chief Registrar of Lagos State High Court

Mr Tajudeen Adegbenga Elias has been officially confirmed as the Chief Registrar of the High Court of Lagos State, effective January 2, 2025. A graduate of Lagos State University, Ojo, Elias earned his law degree in 1994, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1996.

He began his legal career at the law firm of Sola Idowu, SAN & Co., where he practiced between 1997 and 1999 before joining the Lagos State Judiciary as a Magistrate.

Since then, Mr Elias has steadily risen through the ranks, serving in various judicial and administrative roles. His positions have included Coroner in the Ikeja Magisterial District, Chairman of the Family Court, and Deputy Chief Registrar (Administration) at the High Court in Ikeja.

Prior to his confirmation, he served as Acting Chief Registrar.

Over the years, Mr Elias has also engaged in professional development through international training. He participated in a training on Judicial Case Management (October 2011) and Effective People Management (May–June 2012), both organised by RIPA International in London. In December 2006, he also attended a judicial training programme at the National Judicial College, University of Nevada, Reno, USA.

He currently serves on several Committees within the High Court and chairs a number of them, contributing significantly to the administration of justice in Lagos State.