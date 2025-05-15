Tinubu Okays Establishment of Forest Guards to Flush out Terrorists, Bandits

*Says govt will not surrender any part of Nigeria’s territory to criminals

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

In a move to secure Nigeria’s forests, President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of forest guards to secure Nigeria’s 1,129 forests.

Presidential spokesperson, Sunday Dare, who disclosed this on Wednesday evening via his verified X handle stated that the President directed that the forest guards be well trained and armed to flush out terrorists and criminal gangs hiding in the forests.

According to Dare: “The recruitment is a joint effort between federal and state governments. The Office of the National Security Adviser and the Ministry of Environment will oversee full implementation.

“Thousands of young Nigerians are expected to be employed for the initiative.

“President Tinubu reiterated that his administration will not surrender any part of Nigeria’s territory to criminals, vowing to take back the forests”.