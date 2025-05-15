  • Thursday, 15th May, 2025

Tinubu Okays Establishment of Forest Guards to Flush out Terrorists, Bandits

Breaking | 58 minutes ago

*Says govt will not surrender any part of Nigeria’s territory to criminals

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

In a move to secure Nigeria’s forests, President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of forest guards to secure Nigeria’s 1,129 forests.

Presidential spokesperson, Sunday Dare, who disclosed this on Wednesday evening via his verified X handle stated that the President directed that the forest guards be well trained and armed to flush out terrorists and criminal gangs hiding in the forests.

According to Dare: “The recruitment is a joint effort between federal and state governments. The Office of the National Security Adviser and the Ministry of Environment will oversee full implementation.

“Thousands of young Nigerians are expected to be employed for the initiative.

“President Tinubu reiterated that his administration will not surrender any part of Nigeria’s territory to criminals, vowing to take back the forests”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.